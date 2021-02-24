Disney announces release date for Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch

The Bad Batch animated series Pic credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans will have a particular reason to enjoy the annual “May the 4th be with you” celebration

Lucasfilm has announced that May 4 will see the Disney+ premiere of the anticipated Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch. It will then settle into a regular weekly release starting May 7.

Breaking Bad

Originally airing on Cartoon Network, The Clone Wars was set in between Star Wars Episodes II and III and focused on the massive war between the Republic and the Separatists. During it, the Jedi utilized clone troopers as their army.

While mentioned throughout the Clone Wars series, The Bad Batch finally appeared in a four-episode arc during its seventh and final season.

In the show, most clones are uniform and not too different from each other. The Bad Batch (officially designated Clone Force 99) is comprised of clones who were considered “defective” for possessing genetic mutations and having individual personalities.

As it turns out, that makes them perfect for an elite force of commandos suited for dangerous missions.

The team comprises of Crosshair, who has enhanced eyesight; Wrecker, a reckless clone with enhanced muscular form; Tech, the team’s brilliant tech wizard; and team leader Hunter who possessed enhanced senses.

At the end of their story arc, the Batch welcomed Echo, a clone soldier who was mentally shaken after years held in captivity. He felt his ability to access computer systems would be better served with the Batch.

Plans were for another arc to feature the Batch, but the Clone Wars series was canceled first. Notably, all the characters are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker.

Post Order 66

Star Wars the Clone Wars Pic credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

The series will show the Batch having to deal with the Star Wars galaxy that’s radically changed in the wake of Revenge of the Sith.

As Star Wars fans know, Palpatine used Order 66 to force the clone soldiers to wipe out the Jedi. While most soldiers followed the orders, a few (such as trooper Rex) overcame their conditioning.

Given the Batch have never been “regular” clones, it’s possible they avoided having to follow Order 66. They must now decide if their duty is to the newly founded Empire or aid those oppressed by this new regime.

It’s unsure whether some popular Clone Wars characters such as Rex or Ahsoka Tano will appear. However, it’s confirmed Ming-Na Wen will reprise her role from The Mandalorian as bounty hunter Fennec Shand.

For fans of the late Clone Wars, this will be an exciting return to that world and focus on how a rowdy batch of clones handle the early days of the Empire.

The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ on May 4.