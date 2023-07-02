Did Pat Sajak predict that Ryan Seacrest would replace him on Wheel of Fortune? Here’s what he said in 2012

Ryan Seacrest will be taking over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune, and Pat Sajak may have predicted his replacement years ago.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ryan will replace Pat as the host of the long-running game show.

Pat’s 40-season tenure as host of Wheel of Fortune will come to an end following the show’s 41st season later this year.

Although there have been several other celebrities who have vied for the position, Ryan won out.

But did Pat know something we didn’t about Ryan taking his place?

In a tweet shared by WheelRob on Twitter, a clip of Pat during an episode of Wheel of Fortune in 2012 shows the 76-year-old mocking himself as he made a mistake during a contestant’s free play.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak joked that Ryan Seacrest was ‘on speed dial’

After Pat mistakenly told the contestant to ask for a consonant after they asked for a vowel, he realized his mistake.

“Oh wait, you spun a free play. I’m an idiot,” Pat joked. “You see, the way it works is if you land… Nevermind. Is there an ‘E’ in the puzzle?”

Another contestant spun the wheel and landed on a trip to Arizona, asking for an N.

Pat Sajak actually predicted Ryan Seacrest replacing him back in 2012! After he made a mistake, he joked, “Seacrest is on speed dial.” #WheelofFortune @RyanSeacrest @PatOnWheel pic.twitter.com/ZOJgYVHArS — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) June 27, 2023

“I’m not sure. Let’s look,” Pat said, getting a rise out of the audience. “Yeah. There are three ‘Ns’ Pick up that trip.”

“Seacrest is on speed dial,” Pat then joked off-screen.

Pat made his departure announcement on June 12 in an official statement shared on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram page.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Pat said. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

Among the celebrities who were reportedly in the running to replace Pat was Whoopi Goldberg of The View, GMA’s meteorologist Ginger Zee, Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, sports personality Stephen A. Smith, and even Pat’s longtime co-host, Vanna White.

Pat Sajak makes Ryan Seacrest’s hosting takeover official on Twitter

Pat tweeted that Ryan will officially take over his hosting role next year. Pic credit: @PatOnWheel/Twitter

Once the official news broke that Ryan would be his replacement, Pat announced in a tweet dated June 28, “I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024.”