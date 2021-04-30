Dexter Season 9 teaser trailer is here and here’s what it shows

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan after eight years in Season 9. Pic credit: Showtime/YouTube.

The news for the Dexter Season 9 broke in late 2020 and there has been a slew of details about the highly-anticipated revival series. Showtime has now released an official teaser trailer, and you may have to watch it twice to see what it shows.

Dexter is a crime drama about a forensic technician, Dexter Morgan, who specializes in blood splatter analysis. He is played by Six Feet Under star Michael C. Hall.

Dexter leads a double life as a vigilante serial killer who uses his compulsion to kill to hunt criminals who have escaped the justice system. The popular series ran from 2006 to 2013 and delivered eight seasons.

While the series enjoyed critical acclaim and a strong fan base for the majority of its run, the finale season and episode were panned by viewers and critics alike.

Dexter Season 9 is a 10-episode limited series event and Clyde Phillips returns as the series showrunner. Phillips confirms that the revival series will look to fix the mistakes of 2013’s Season 8 finale. Here is everything we know about the Dexter revival.

The trailer teases a murderous Dexter

The new Dexter Season 9 trailer teases a snowy location. In the Season 8 finale, Dexter faked his death and moved to Oregon where he worked as a lumberjack.

He’s just a soul whose intentions are good.



See what #Dexter has been up to when he comes home to SHOWTIME this Fall. pic.twitter.com/Bh8UC83qn0 — SHOWTIME (@Showtime) April 29, 2021

The 30-second teaser trailer features Michael C. Hall looking out the window with chopped wood and firepit in view, which suggests he is still in Oregon working as a lumberjack. The window’s reflection shows Dexter’s victim tied up in a bag, struggling to break free.

Michael C. Hall then breaks the fourth wall and looks into the camera with a smirk. The song in the teaser, Nina Simone’s Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood, suggests that Dexter is back to his old ways of being a conflicted serial killer.

A previous sneak peek trailer also featured a snowy landscape, but had only showed a chopping axe embedded in a wood stump. Dexter could be heard saying, “there really is nothing like getting back to nature- my nature.”

What to expect in Dexter Season 9

The revival series will be set a decade after the events of Season 8. Dexter will begin a new life in Upstate, New York, although his assumed name and career are yet to be revealed.

Clancy Brown has been cast as the main villain and Michael C. Hall is the only original cast member in the upcoming series.

The original showrunner Clyde Phillips admits that the Season 9 revival is an attempted to fix the mistakes of the widely panned Season 8 finale.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, Phillips said the following, “We basically do get to start from scratch. … Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

Dexter Season 9 release date is yet to be announced but Showtime confirms that it will premiere in the Fall.

All past episodes of Dexter are available to stream on Showtime.