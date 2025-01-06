Deal or No Deal Island spoiler: Joe Manganiello drops a major hint about the Banker

Deal or No Deal Island (DONDI) Season 2 is returning to everyone’s television screens, and fans cannot wait!

Joe Manganiello has been making the rounds talking about the exciting Season 2, which features Boston Rob Mariano, which everyone wanted to see.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Boston Rob is premiering an aftershow examining contestants’ winning strategies.

The Deal or No Deal Island Aftershow with Boston Rob will stream after each DONDI episode on Peacock, NBC.com, and NBC’s YouTube channel.

While many fans wanted Boston Rob to return as the Banker, like Howie Mandel did in Season 1, Joe is hinting at a different idea.

Joe sat down with Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer on Today’s 3rd Hour and dropped a massive spoiler about the Banker.

Joe shares some surprising news about DONDI

When DONDI returns on January 7, 2025, the show comes back with a massive two-hour premiere.

The show’s producers have amplified the action and accommodations on the island where the show takes place. Joe shared a behind-the-scenes tour of the new glamping lodgings.

The show features many competitions and challenges that will give the contestants a workout, but it isn’t a Survivor-type show at night.

Since DONDI is, at heart, an opportunity for contestants to win a ton of money (up to 200 million dollars), they want their contestants to be able to rest in their downtime.

Joe recently appeared on Today’s 3rd Hour to discuss these glamping conditions and share a tidbit about the new Banker.

Al Roker asked Joe, “Talk to me about the mysterious Banker. Last year, it was Howie Mandel. Is there a new Banker?”

Joe said, “Yes.” He then revealed that he shared the hint in a trailer from NBC when he said, “You’ll never know what she’ll do.” As he spoke about the Banker, he revealed that this time, the Banker on DONDI is a woman. He went on to say, “Same Island, different Banker.”

The video clip below is from the Today show on NBC’s YouTube channel.

Parvati Shallow reveals her master plan

Reality show veteran Parvati Shallow is on DONDI Season 2 and is using all of the tricks from her Survivor and The Traitors seasons to develop a master plan to win.

NBC shared a clip about her plan on YouTube.

Parvati seems to have a solid plan and will undoubtedly go far in the game.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 will air on January 7, 2025, on NBC.