Deal or No Deal Island fans say they will be ‘disappointed’ if Howie Mandel isn’t the banker

Deal or No Deal Island is proving to be a lot of fun for fans of the original game. The addition of a wild tropical island makes it an exciting show to watch.

Having a reality show veteran like Boston Rob Mariano playing the game keeps the fan riveted to the screen.

Many fans have admitted that they only watch because of Boston Rob and will tune out when he leaves.

Now that Boston Rob looks like he’s not going anywhere soon, fans are settling down and trying to solve a mystery.

Fans want to know who this mysterious banker resides on the yacht anchored outside the Island.

NBC describes the banker in the series as “the enigmatic figure whose full face is never seen and whose true voice is never heard,” but fans think it is this famous Deal or No Deal alum.

Fans say they will be ‘disappointed’ if the banker is not Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel hosts the original Deal or No Deal, with Joe Manganiello hosting Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island. Since Howie acted as the executive producer of this spin-off, fans would love to see him revealed as the banker.

One Reddit fan asked, “Anyone else think the banker is Howie Mandel?”

A Deal or No Deal Island fan asks if Howie Mandel could be the banker. Pic credit: u/Cold-Western5777/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit

Another fan shared that they would love to see Howie Mandel again, “It would be an utter disappointment if it’s not him…”

One fan wrote, “I do…” and another reminded folks that Howie is the executive producer. Yet another fan said it would be “weird” for them to keep it a secret if it’s him.

Deal Or No Deal Island fans weigh in. Pic credit: u/Cold-Western5777/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit

Another fan agreed that “everyone is going to be disappointed” if the banker is anyone but Howie Mandel.

One joked that Ryan Gosling would be a good choice as a banker. That would be a funny twist.

More fans weigh in. Pic credit: u/Cold-Western5777/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit

Whomever the banker turns out to be, it will be an exciting reveal, no matter what happens.

Boston Rob and Aron Barbell share an emotional goodbye

Boston Rob and Aron Barbell have made a great team-up on Deal or No Deal Island, with their friendship seemingly genuine.

This past week, fans witnessed an emotional goodbye as one of them was sent home from the Island.

The banker was so happy to see Aron again that Joe revealed that he had Aron’s bags packed since he was sure he’d be leaving that night.

Boston Rob was nervous about Aron going home and even joked about him not answering the phone when the banker called again.

Another exciting episode will be shown on Monday night, and fans wonder who will be next to leave the Island.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.