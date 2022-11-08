Daryl Dixon: New cast lineup announced for The Walking Dead spinoff

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

News has been relatively scant since the announcement of the new Daryl Dixon spinoff series.

We know that Daryl (Norman Reedus) will wind up in France with no idea of how he got there.

We also know that the fast and aggressive zombies from the cut scene at the end of The Walking Dead: World Beyond are also involved.

Unfortunately, we don’t know why exactly this much-loved character is sent there.

And, as to who Daryl will meet along the way? Well, no one else has been announced alongside Norman Reedus except for Melissa McBride, who pulled out due to the fact she didn’t want to be separated from her family in Europe during filming.

But now there is finally some news regarding who will be starring in the Daryl Dixon spinoff.

Clémence Poésy stars as Pauline Laubie in Mr. Morgan’s Last Love. Pic credit: Bavaria Pictures

New cast line-up announced for Daryl Dixon

According to Deadline, the Daryl Dixon spinoff just gained two new actors.

French actor Clémence Poésy (Mr. Morgan’s Last Love, The Tunnel) will join the cast line-up as Isabelle. She is described as “a member of a progressive religious group.”

Joining her will be English actor Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl, The Terror) as Quinn, “a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer.”

According to the description, he will also be the owner of “a sexy underground nightclub” called Demimonde.

So, it seems that even though there are super-fast zombies in France, there is still time for some alcoholic beverages and dancing.

Adam Nagaitis stars as Cornelius Hickey in The Terror. Pic credit: AMC/Aidan Monaghan

Will these characters be friends or foes to Daryl Dixon?

As of yet, it is unclear if Quinn will be a friend or foe to Daryl Dixon during his travels. Although, with his position of power, it is very likely that Daryl will not immediately be his friend as we know already how distrustful he is of anyone in an authoritative role.

However, it is known that Isabelle and Daryl will team up at some point and become allies.

This will see the pair traveling across France and into Paris where Isabelle will “find herself confronting her dark past” in the city.

While no further information has been released, it is possible that Isabelle might be somehow tied up with Quinn’s nightclub. And if this is the case, it’s unclear how this all ties into the fact that there are supposed to be fast and super-strong walkers all over the place.

Of course, until AMC releases a trailer for the upcoming new series or when Season 1 finally drops, viewers will likely just have to wait to find out more about the Daryl Dixon spinoff.

The Daryl Dixon spinoff series will air on AMC in 2023.