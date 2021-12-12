CSI: Vegas Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Gil and Sara in CSI: Vegas. Pic credit: CBS

In a surprising move, CBS revived its beloved classic police procedural, CSI: Vegas, in 2021.

The original series, simply titled CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, spawned several spinoffs and this gave CBS a chance to reunite at least two members of the original show’s cast in an attempt to lure back old fans who missed the dynamic.

With William Peterson back as Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox back as Sara Sidle, it was like old times again.

However, the short first season had the two returning when the Vegas CSI branch faced some controversy and was losing cred, and it was up to them to turn things back around and prove they were still up to the task.

With the first season ending on December 8, 2021, fans are wondering if they will get more from their Las Vegas CSI favorites.

Here is everything we know so far about CSI: Vegas Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about CSI: Vegas Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of CSI: Vegas?

There is no word on whether CSI: Vegas will get a second season or not.

The first season ended on December 8 and brought in 3.5 million viewers with a 0.4 rating. This was pretty steady with its ride through the first season.

However, when adding in the Live+7 DVR playback views, CSI: Vegas either tied or beat out seven other CBS dramas in the key demo (18-49). However, it ended up in last place when it came to total viewers.

It doesn’t help that CSI: Vegas was going head-to-head with Chicago P.D., one of network television’s biggest hit shows.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Jason Tracey said that CBS was really happy with the creative, and delighted with the Live+7 DVR numbers.

We will update this article with any news when CBS decides if it is renewing CSI: Vegas.

Release date latest: When does CSI: Vegas Season 2 come out?

The first season of CSI: Vegas came out 21 years to the day that the original CSI debuted and launched the franchise to amazing heights.

That should not affect the release date of a second season if it arrives.

If CBS does renew CSI: Vegas for another season, it would likely arrive sometime in the Fall 2022 season.

We will update this article with any news when CBS decides the fate of CSI: Vegas.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 cast updates

The main cast of CSI: Vegas featured Paula Newsome as Maxine “Max” Roby, the head of the Vegas Crime Lab, Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Dr. Hugo Ramirez, the Chief Medical Examiner.

The biggest question is whether or not William Peterson and Jorja Fox would return as Gil and Sarah if CSI: Vegas received a second season.

To this question, there is no good answer.

Tracy told TV Line that they only asked Peterson and Fox to return for the finite number of episodes to tell this one story (the 10-episode first season). He did say the door was always open for the “legends” to return if they wanted to.

He said that it is up to Peterson, Fox, and CBS if that is to happen.

Could the show keep its demo ratings if they don’t bring back the two long-running stars? Would CBS cancel it if the two chose not to return?

This is where the renewal acceptance might come into play.

If they don’t return, could other CSI veterans return instead? Maybe CBS could bring back David Caruso as Horatio Caine, Gary Sinise as Mac Taylor, or Ted Danson as D.B. Russell.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 spoilers

CSI: Vegas Season 1 opened with an attack on Jim Brass, which brings both Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle out of retirement to help.

However, once they arrive on the scene with Vegas’ CSI branch, something happened that puts the entire integrity of the department in question. This could lead to the release of thousands of convicted killers onto the streets.

Gil and Sara stick around to try to figure out what is going on and repair the damage done to the CSI department.

The entire first season saw the main CSI team investigating crimes while Gil and Sara begin to poke around and try to figure out who is framing lab technician David Hodges, and trying to undermine CSI.

By the end, the CSI team has investigated several new cases, while Gil and Sara learn that a corrupt civil attorney named Anson Wix was framing Hodges. They save Hodges and help convict Wix, meaning that Gil and Sara’s time with the CSI has likely ended once again.

CBS has yet to announce when CSI: Vegas Season 2 will premiere.