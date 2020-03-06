Courtney Thorne-Smith: Who is the actress that plays Sam on Mom?

Courtney Thorne-Smith appeared on Season 7, Episode 17 of Mom, as viewers finally got to meet Adam’s sponsor.

But this wasn’t what viewers had been expecting at all.

When Bonnie (Allison Janney) was dropping Adam (William Fichtner) off at his meeting, he noted that his sponsor, Sam, was standing at the steps to the church.

Seeing two people standing there — a man and a woman — Bonnie joked about the man wearing suspenders. Adam corrected her, stating that the man was not his sponsor.

This was where the realization set in for Bonnie — and definitely for the viewers at home as well — that Sam was actually the woman waiting to go into the meeting.

For any long-time viewer of Mom, the expectation that Bonnie was going to be upset was quickly fulfilled. Adam later revealed that, at first, he didn’t think it was a big deal that Sam was a woman, but that then he missed his window to tell Bonnie without it being weird.

Bonnie was sure that this woman couldn’t be a good sponsor and that Sam would steal Adam away from her. He tried to prove Bonnie wrong, but later learned she was right about Sam when his sponsor hits on him at the bar.

Who is the actress that plays Sam on Mom?

Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith was a fun addition to the Mom cast. Even though we might not get to see her again, she definitely made a lasting impact on the show.

Thorne-Smith has been acting for years and is most recently known for playing Lyndsey Mackelroy on Two and a Half Men. Lyndsey dated and then became engaged to Alan (Jon Cryer) on the show.

She was a really fun addition to the show, and she played off of Cryer and Charlie Sheen very well.

Before her stint on Two and a Half Men, Thorne-Smith played Cheryl on almost 200 episodes of According to Jim. The show was on for years and found a lot of new fans for both leads.

Other notable television roles over the years for her have included Georgia Thomas on Ally McBeal, Kristin Carlson on Day by Day, and Allison Parker on Melrose Place.

Thorne-Smith also played one of the students from the Mark Harmon cult classic, Summer School.

Time for Adam to get a new sponsor?

Moving forward, we might not get to see Sam as Adam’s sponsor again, so it opens the door for new storylines about how he tries to find someone new.

That could add even more laughs to the show in Season 7 and Season 8.

Mom airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.