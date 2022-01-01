Cobra Kai Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai. Pic credit: Netflix

Cobra Kai brought Johnny and Daniel San back from the Karate Kid movies and put them in a modern-day setting where their old lives clashed with who they wanted to be.

What was most interesting was that the show, which started its life on the now-defunct YouTube Red, placed Johnny as the main protagonist and the most sympathetic character in the series.

While Johnny wanted to rise from the depths that his life sunk to, when he decided to do it by restarting Cobra Kai, he found opposition in Daniel.

What this led to was the two former rivals teaching a new generation of kids before finally teaming up when John Kreese returned and in Season 4 brought Terry Silver back as well.

With the fourth season hitting Netflix on December 31, 2021, fans are already wanting more after binging the new season.

Here is everything we know so far about Cobra Kai Season 5.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Cobra Kai?

The great news is that Netflix has already confirmed Cobra Kai Season 5.

Not only will there be a Season 5, but it has already been filmed.

The news of Season 5 wrapping came from co-creator Jon Hurwitz, who was on a plane with fellow producer Josh Heald..

He then said they had finished shooting Season 5 in Atlanta.

Furthermore, William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) said that “We’re shooting the climax of Season 5 right now after three months of being in the trenches. I’m so wrapped up in what’s going on right now that’s so far down the road from what I’m talking about [in Season 4].”

So, there was never any worries that there would be a fifth season since it finished filming before Season 4 even hit Netflix.

Release date latest: When does Cobra Kai Season 5 come out?

There is no word yet on when Cobra Kai Season 5 will arrive on Netflix.

However, since it has finished filming, it will certainly hit Netflix sometime in 2022.

Season 4 was also filmed early and Netflix held onto it until New Year’s Eve to release the series. This means that we could wait as late as December 2022 to see the new season.

This is also the previous schedule.

Since Netflix acquired Cobra Kai from YouTube, it released Season 3 on New Year’s Day and Season 4 on New Year’s Eve. Expect it to be the same for Season 5 – so there is a year to wait for new episodes.

We will update this article when Netflix reveals more information about Cobra Kai Season 5’s release date.

Cobra Kai Season 5 cast updates

The main two cast members will be back for Cobra Kai Season 5.

Ralph Macchio stars as Daniel LaRusso, the hero of the movies but a very antagonistic character in Cobra Kai.

William Zabka went from being the bully Johnny Lawrence in Karate Kid to becoming a much more sympathetic character in Cobra Kai.

Also returning from the movies are bad guys Martin Kove as John Kreese and Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver.

The cast also has a ton of great young stars who should return. This includes Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Peyton List (Tory) and Joe Seo (Kyler).

Dallas Dupree Young should also be back as Kenny, a kid who went from a well-meaning nerd into a bitter bully in Season 4.

Sam (Mary Mouser), Eli/Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) should also return, but the fate of Xolo Mariduena’s Miguel is up in the air.

Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers

Cobra Kai Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger with a shocking moment.

Terry Silver double-crossed his war-time buddy John Kreese and had him arrested. This was because Terry beat Stingray into a coma and told him to blame John so Terry could take over Cobra Kai again.

Terry is the new main villain of the series and he has an advantage since Miyagi-Do lost the All-Valley Tournament and had to shut down as a dojo.

However, Tory knows that Terry Silver paid off the referee to secure the win, so she could end up flipping sides in the end.

Finally, Johnny is trying to track down Miguel, who left for Mexico to find his father.

There is also a good chance that Cobra Kai won’t end with Season 5.

“We have more beyond season 5. We are not writing to the end of the series in season 5 right now,” producer Josh Heald said. “We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far.

“Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.”

Netflix has yet to announce when Cobra Kai Season 5 will premiere.