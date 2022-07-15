Christopher Meloni posts hilarious nude workout video for Peloton

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Christopher Meloni just posted the wildest Peloton ad ever seen.

As part of a Thursday celebration of “National Nude Day”, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star worked with the fitness company for a unique new ad to promote their new app.

The 61-year-old star showcased how he keeps in such great shape to play Elliot Stabler on the hit NBC spin-off.

But the ad also played on Meloni’s recent interview where he admitted to working out in the buff. The result was Meloni wonderfully sending up his image while also showing the benefits of Peloton.

This showcased Meloni’s willingness to laugh at himself while also creating an ad that’s already causing a huge stir among fans of the series.

The topper was the closing narration hearkening to Law & Order, bringing it all together into a hilarious package to entertain fans.

Christopher Meloni and his workout routines

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans knew how Elliot Stabler kept himself in buff shape. Several episodes had him working out his frustrations on a case in the gym and Meloni wasn’t ashamed to go shirtless in a few scenes.

That’s continued on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Meloni’s Stabler continues some dangerous undercover jobs that often involve physical activities.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Meloni himself made headlines last year for photospreads in Men’s Health and Paper Magazines showing his workout routine. That included him openly saying he didn’t mind working out in the buff.

Meloni added to it with an interview in the New York Post, admitting when alone at home, “I work out naked. It’s my gym.”

That got a bit of a stir among Law & Order fans and leave it to Meloni to make fun of it in a new ad for Peloton.

Meloni’s hilarious Peloton ad in full

The ad begins with Meloni openly saying, “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange. Honestly, I don’t get it.”

The joke of the ad is Meloni thinks the “strange” part is using the Peloton app. He’s then shown going through a workout of lifting weights, biking and even an outdoor jog, completely nude with pixelation to cover him up.

We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay pic.twitter.com/bb80zsmI4p — Peloton (@onepeloton) July 14, 2022

This was timed to be released for “National Nude Day” while also Meloni mocking his own reputation for his body. At one point, the cameraman appears to collapse, with Meloni checking on him.

Peloton themselves state that “we love all our members. Even those who observe interesting holidays.”

The topper is the ending as Steven Zirnkilton does a spin on his classic Law & Order episode introductions: “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate yet equally motivated groups: those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.”

Once more, Meloni has broken the Internet with the ad trending and showing the great humor about himself that’s made him and Stabler so popular.

With Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 set to begin production in a few weeks, Meloni is sure to keep himself in shape for another great season.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premieres Thursday, September 22 at 10/9c on NBC.