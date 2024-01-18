Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch join forces for The Terminal List prequel series: what’s it about?

If you’re one of the many viewers who enjoyed watching Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch kick major butt on The Terminal List, we have some good news:

The duo will headline The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a prequel series that promises to give us a front-row seat into how they became the formidable duo.

Prime Video will be home to the series, but it hasn’t been revealed whether the show will have a limited run because the pair is also attached to The Terminal List Season 2.

Is there such a thing as too much Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch? Didn’t think so.

The prequel was reportedly in the works in early 2023, but Kitsch was the only name attached.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Maybe that was the plan initially, but maybe execs realized the one-two punch of these two fine actors on-screen was too hard to pass up.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf comes from the same producing team as the original series

The best part of the announcement is that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will come from the same producing team that brought the original series to life.

While some criticized the believability of the plot, each episode never stopped for a beat as the characters moved from one high-octane action sequence to the next.

It was exciting and never skipped a beat, but it is one of those shows where you must suspend your disbelief for maximum enjoyment.

The Terminal List’s main cast included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The supporting cast included Nick Chinlund, LaMonica Garrett, Patrick Schwarzenegger, J.D. Pardo, and Alexis Louder.

The Terminal List served as Pratt’s return to the small screen

Pratt was a big get for the series because he’s almost exclusively been an A-list movie star since wrapping up his six-season run on Parks and Recreation in 2015.

He had a guest appearance on Mom opposite then-wife Anna Faris in 2017, but he’s been focusing on his movie career, and it’s reaped some big rewards.

Prime Video luring him back to the small screen for The Terminal List, and now a prequel series means the streaming service probably had to part with a lot of cash.

Pratt is in demand thanks to his highly praised roles in franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World and his voice work for box office success stories The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Lego Movie.

Meanwhile, Kitsch broke through for playing Tim Riggins on the teen drama Friday Night Lights and went on to star in True Detective, Waco, and The Normal Heart.

Earlier this year, he starred opposite Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick on the Netflix limited series Painkiller, which delved into the opioid crisis.

On the big screen, he’s appeared in Battleship, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter, and 21 Bridges.

From the Producers of #TheTerminalList and NYT Bestselling author @jackcarrusa–introducing THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF, a prequel series featuring Ben Edwards and James Reece. Production begins early this year. pic.twitter.com/vgNf28vLMZ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 18, 2024

Lots of exciting shows are coming to Prime Video

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf joins an impressive array of upcoming Prime Video originals that includes The Boys Season 4, Zorro, Expats, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Fallout.

But we’re holding out for all things Terminal List because we can’t wait to step back into that high-stakes world where the next person you meet could be your undoing.

The Terminal List is on hiatus but is expected to return to Prime Video in 2025.