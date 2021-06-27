Chicago P.D. Season 9 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: NBC

The ninth season of Chicago P.D. ended with a frightening moment, with gunshots ringing out in the background of the finale.

The good news is that producers knew it would be back for another season, so that cliffhanger will play out this fall on NBC.

The series received a three season renewal before Season 8, so there are plenty more stories to tell about the Chicago police officers.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Chicago P.D. Season 9.

This article provides everything that is known about Chicago P.D. Season 9 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 9 of Chicago P.D.?

Chicago P.D. received a renewal for Seasons 8, 9, and 10 in February 2020. Chicago P.D. Season 8 premiered on November 11, 2020.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” producer Dick Wolf said.

“This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the ‘L&O’ and ‘Chicago’ brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series.”

Wolf has produced television for NBC for 36 years.

“We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks,” Wolf concluded.

Release date latest: When does Chicago P.D. Season 9 come out?

Chicago P.D. will return for the Fall 2021 television season on NBC.

Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television, welcomed the renewal.

“The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated,” Igbokwe said. “Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent, and thought-provoking stories.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years. We’re also grateful to NBC for their continued support of the ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Chicago’ drama series.”

Chicago P.D. premiered in September every year except its first season and eighth. In that first season, the show was a midseason order. In the eighth, it was delayed due to COVID-19.

In the other six seasons, it premiered in the last week of September.

With this in mind, we expect Chicago P.D. to premiere its 10th season on September 29, 2021, although the announcement has not yet been made.

Chicago P.D. will air the same night as its sister series, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

We will update this article with more information when NBC releases it.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast updates

The main cast is expected to return for Chicago P.D. Season 9 barring a death after that cliffhanger finale.

Jason Beghe returns as Detective Sergeant Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins will be back as Officer Kevin Atwater, and Jesse Lee Soffer should return as Detective Jay Halstead.

Also returning should be Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton, and Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 spoilers

The Chicago PD season 8 finale was one of the show’s most intense episodes.

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was missing and everyone was preparing for their next step. However, they were almost too late as someone showed up and shot Burgess before leaving.

The good news is that Burgess faked her death, but still needed help before she bled out.

Voight (Jason Beghe) chose to play by the rules and go around them. He sent Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to follow up on a lead, following the book.

Voight went with Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) to look for their suspect on the streets.

Voight finally found the person responsible for the abduction of Burgess and tried to go back to his old methods of beating the information out of the suspect. However, when the man went for Voight’s gun, Upton had to shoot him.

This is when Voight crossed the line. To protect Upton, he dug a grave and buried the suspect to hide the evidence of the killing. Season 9 will almost surely deal with this outcome, both with Voight returning to his old ways and Upton trying to deal with the incident without bringing them both down.

What Upton did say was shocking. She never admitted to the murder, but instead asked Halstead to marry her. He never answered in the episode, so that is another question Season 9 will answer.

Finally, what about Burgess?

Halstead and Atwater found her and got her to Chicago Med, where she went into emergency surgery. The episode ended with news she would survive, meaning she will return next season as well.

NBC has yet to announce when Chicago P.D. Season 9 will premiere.