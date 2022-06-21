Chicago PD Season 10 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Chicago PD. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago PD finished its ninth season doing what it does best. It devastated its main characters.

In the season finale, there was a hunt for a criminal, as Voight wanted to bring him down and help save a woman he cared about.

He failed to save her, and that will change a lot about what Chicago PD might look like for Voight. The good news is that Season 10 is coming, and it will play out that storyline for fans.

Here is everything we know so far about Chicago PD Season 10.

Chicago PD Season 10 and all related news.

Is there going to be a Season 10 of Chicago PD?

The good news is that NBC knows how valuable the Chicago shows are for the network and renewed all three of the shows.

This is actually old news as Wolf Entertainment signed a five-year contract to stay at NBC in 2020, so there are three more seasons of Chicago PD and its sister shows, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, at the time. “We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Release date latest: When does Chicago PD Season 10 come out?

Chicago PD will return in the fall of 2022. However, the exact date remains unknown.

Almost every season of Chicago PD has premiered around the same date every year. The only exceptions were its first season and the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. Otherwise, the premiere has always come between September 21 and September 30.

We predict that the schedule will remain in September as it was in 2021 and that Chicago PD should premiere on either September 21 or September 28 this year.

We will update this article when the Chicago PD official release date is revealed and also when the first teaser trailers hit NBC.

Chicago PD Season 10 cast updates

There doesn’t look like there will be many cast changes heading into Chicago PD Season 10, with one exception.

Carmela Zumbado won’t be back because her character Anna died in the season finale.

However, here is a look at who else should be back in Chicago PD Season 10.

Jason Beghe will return as Hank Voight, the chief of the Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence Unit. Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, an Intelligence Unit detective.

Patrick John Flueger will return as Adam Ruzek, a police officer recruited straight out of the academy. Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, who started as a patrol officer before becoming part of Intelligence.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Burgess’ former partner until he was promoted to the Intelligence Unit. Amy Morton is Trudy Platt, the immediate superior of the district’s patrol officers.

We will update this article when there is news on new cast members or any changes announced between seasons.

Chicago PD Season 10 spoilers

The Chicago PD Season 10 finale was explosive and left more than one person dead.

Voight set out to take down Escano and the Los Temidos cartel. His secondary goal was to protect Anna at all costs. He failed in that second matter.

Escano went on the run, which caused Anna to flee police protection to protect her and her son. She ended up stabbing Escano, killing the man. Voight found him, and he revealed that Anna stabbed him before he died.

Voight then covered up the stabbing and went to find and help Anna, but she was scared and pointed a gun at Voight. While he was trying to talk her down, a police siren startled her and she fired her gun, causing Halstead and Upton to return fire.

Voight was devastated and rode to the hospital with Anna, and she told him she was sorry before she died.

The 10th season of Chicago PD will see how this death affects Voight moving forward.

