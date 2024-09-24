Chicago P.D. shares video recap of last season to help fans

The Chicago P.D. cast took part in a recap video of last season to ensure fans are on the same page this fall.

A lot went down during Chicago P.D. Season 11, even as the show returned from two Hollywood strikes.

The biggest impact from this past season was that actress Tracy Spiridakos appeared in her final episodes of Chicago P.D.

Tracy played Detective Haily Upton for many years, but her final episode was this past season’s finale.

It was a tough break for Chicago P.D. fans, leaving Intelligence down a member as the new season begins.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tracy’s exit comes soon after Jesse Lee Soffer ended his time as Detective Jay Halstead.

Viewers watching the new season of Chicago P.D. without Upstead will experience a huge change of pace.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 recap by the cast members

Below is a video that NBC released to catch fans up on what has happened on Chicago P.D.

Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Patrick Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek), Marina Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess), Amy Morton (Sergeant Trudy Platt), and Benjamin Levy Aquilar (Officer Dante Torres) are all featured in the video.

The big takeaway is that Intelligence dealt with a serial killer stalking Chicago. It was an intense case that nearly led to the death of Voight. That case, which spurred on Upton’s exit, will likely hugely impact Voight (moving forward).

"murder, serial killer, ah!" chicago pd returns september 25 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock pic.twitter.com/399Djn1rx3 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 14, 2024

More from Chicago P.D. Season 12

Intelligence adds a new member this season. Since the team has grown accustomed to moving pieces, it may not be a difficult transition. But the loss of Upton is still going to be felt by the remaining Intelligence members.

Below are some new images shared from Chicago P.D. Season 12. The scenes will likely be featured during the first new episode.

As a reminder, the season premiere for Chicago P.D. is on Wednesday, September 25. The hit show returns to its 10/9c time slot each week, with a full season of episodes ordered for this year.

pd is so back 😏 pic.twitter.com/gakWaCfvqG — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 15, 2024

More from the One Chicago world

Chicago Fire has a new chief in charge. Chief Wallace Boden took a promotion and had to leave Firehouse 51. This means actor Eamonn Walker won’t be a primary character moving forward.

Chicago Med has new doctors ready for the premiere. A major cast exit has forced the show to add some new faces. They will be important parts of the season premiere on September 25.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock. Past seasons of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med are also on the service.

Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.