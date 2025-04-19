Chicago P.D. season finale date revealed on schedule

The Chicago P.D. season finale arrives soon on NBC.

Season 12 is winding down, and that long summer hiatus is heading this way.

Chicago P.D. Season 12 has 22 episodes, and 18 have debuted.

NBC recently revealed that another new episode airs on April 23, and a repeat episode will air on April 30.

“Cook works with a confidential informant for the first time in a robbery-murder case with links to a star college athlete,” reads the synopsis for the new April 23 episode (Name Image Likeness).

“Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career,” reads the April 30 (repeat) synopsis.

The April 30 episode revolves around Officer Kim Burgess looking to make detective.

When is the Chicago P.D. season finale?

The Chicago P.D. season finale will reportedly arrive on Wednesday, May 21.

NBC will also debut the Chicago Med Season 10 and Chicago Fire Season 13 finales that night.

Hopefully, we get news about the shows being renewed well before that.

Will Chicago P.D. Season 13 be ordered at NBC? Stay tuned!

Remaining episodes on the Chicago P.D. Season 12 schedule

Below is a breakdown of the remaining episodes for Chicago P.D. this spring.

IMDb revealed an update. It lays out the Wednesday night schedule for May.

April 23: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 19 (Name Image Likeness).

April 30: Repeat episode of Chicago P.D.

May 7: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 20 (Bird Gets Worm).

May 14: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 21.

May 21: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 22 (the season finale).

Chicago P.D. has wrapped filming this season. They had a fun party to celebrate, and now those episodes are ready to drop.

Below is an important scene from the April 16 episode. Officer Dante Torres got pretty banged up. He will impact how the rest of the season progresses, especially after he had a relationship with his Confidential Informant, Gloria Perez.

