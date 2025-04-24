Chicago P.D. recap: Cook in charge with a new Confidential Informant

Chicago P.D. took a break from the drama with Deputy Chief Reid.

The new episode focused on a smash-and-grab robbery that Intelligence worked.

The episode’s crux was Officer Kiana Cook working with a Confidential Informant (CI) for the first time.

Cook joined Intelligence early in Season 12 after the new detective was killed.

Played by actress Toya Turner, the character has become more involved with cases as the season has progressed.

The April 23 episode allowed Cook another turn in the spotlight, and she had to solve a dramatic case.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 19 recap

The new episode began with Cook picking up Officer Dante Torres. He is still recovering from crashing a car during the previous episode, and they noted he was six weeks away from being fully healed.

A call came through, and Cook took it. Torres said he would stay in the car (he’s on desk duty).

They arrived at a store that had been robbed. A guard had been killed during the robbery, as had someone who was on the robbery crew. Torres tackled a man running from the scene, and Cook arrested him. Torres appeared hurt again.

The man who was arrested turned out to be a witness who saw a three-man crew rob the store. It meant two suspects were still at large.

I think it’s time to let Kiana cook a little bit 🤔 Y’all see what I did there lol. Tune in for Cook’s big episode of #ChicagoPD tonight, directed by the amazing @keeshasharp 💙



Who’s watching? pic.twitter.com/hRLsvzCkLz — Toya Turner (@thetoyaturner) April 23, 2025

Cook and Intelligence investigate a robbery-homicide

A car linked to the robbery was traced to a woman named Ruby. She was a dancer and keen on getting paid for information. Natalia del Riego guest-starred as Ruby Rios.

Hank Voight helped Ruby become a Confidential Informant, with Cook in charge of her.

One of the suspects was a college basketball player on track to play in the NBA. Damone Russell (Myles Evans) agreed to come to the station to answer questions. His lawyer was already there when they arrived.

Voight caved to the lawyer, upsetting Cook in the process. Damone left the station without being questioned about the crimes.

From there, the episode transitioned to Cook running Ruby as a CI. Officer Adam Ruzek helped them with the process.

It didn’t go well.

Ruby double-crossed Cook by feeding information to the basketball player. Damone tried to dispose of evidence in the Chicago River, but Cook found it with the help of Torres.

Cook closed the case, despite the roadblocks Ruby caused. Ruby and Damone were both arrested.

The episode ended with Cook seeking to reconnect with her mom.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.