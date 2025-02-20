Chicago P.D. recap: Atwater’s girlfriend returns, a case hits close to home

Chicago P.D. was back with a new episode on Wednesday night.

The episode opened with Officer Kevin Atwater getting dressed to attend a fundraiser.

We also learned that Atwater had spent the night with his new love interest, Valerie “Val” Soto, a forensic psychologist played by Natalee Linez.

As a reminder, Atwater and Val met at a bar and had chemistry.

Atwater was trying to help raise money to build a community center in his neighborhood.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He gave a speech as Officers Dante Torres and Adam Ruzek watched from the audience.

The Intelligence trio was on hand when shots rang out from close by. A young man was shot, but nobody was willing to speak to the police about what happened.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 13 recap

As advertised in the episode synopsis, a mounting street war threatened the community center project that Atwater was trying to launch.

As the investigation began, despite Hank Voight’s orders to keep things from escalating, things did escalate.

Dick Wolf and I need to have a conversation.

How much longer is he gonna keep putting Atwater through some kind of trauma?

If the psychiatrist he hooking up with isn't somehow murdered at the end of this (weak) season, it will be a miracle #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/HFpPZZSL5X — Mémé (@TheReaper24) February 20, 2025

Later, Detective Kim Burgess and Atwater combed through video footage in the area and spotted a car fleeing from near where the young man was shot and killed.

The car’s plates were missing, but Atwater recognized the bracelet on the man in the passenger’s seat. It belonged to the community leader Atwater was working with to get the community center built.

Atwater tried to keep him out of things, even warning him about a pending investigation, but keeping that information from Voight led to consequences later.

The driver, who was helping sell drugs in the area, was also killed later, further implicating Atwater’s friend.

Atwater finally came clean to Voight at the end of the episode, and Atwater’s friend went undercover to bring down the actual shooter. Unfortunately, things went awry, and Atwater’s friend was shot and killed by their suspect. Intelligence got their man, but Atwater lost his friend, and the community lost a leader.

It was good to see a new episode where Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) was the lead, but it seemed all too familiar as someone he knows ends up dead or in jail as a case unfolds.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago P.D. rumors tease a return to the show for Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for many years.

A One Chicago ladies’ night happened recently. Cast members from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. got together for some fun.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.