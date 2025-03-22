Chicago Fire schedule: When to tune in for new episodes

The Chicago Fire hiatus has ended, and fans can look forward to new episodes again.

A new episode arrives on Wednesday, March 26, when Firehouse 51 deals with the fallout of a recent death.

Monica Pascal died during the last episode, and a series of dominos may begin falling on the show.

Chief Dom Pascal will spiral after losing his wife, and some viewers predict it will lead to his eventual exit.

Captain Christopher Herrmann has expressed interest in leading the firehouse but has also spoken about retirement more than once.

Many questions surround the leadership structure as the final episodes for Chicago Fire Season 13 arrive.

When are the new Chicago Fire episodes?

NBC revealed that Med, Fire, and P.D. return with new episodes on March 26. Here’s a full breakdown of Season 13, Episode 16.

The shows also have new episodes on April 2.

Based on what NBC has revealed about the new episode on April 16 (don’t miss this one), it also means that April 9 will not have new content.

Chicago Fire Season 13 has only 22 episodes. Fifteen have debuted (so far). It means we get seven more before the long summer hiatus begins.

Chicago Fire Season 13 schedule

Below is a summary of when fans will get new episodes of Chicago Fire. This covers the next month’s worth of Wednesday nights.

March 19: No new episode.

March 26: New episode.

April 2: New episode.

April 9: No new episode.

April 16: New episode.

Exciting Chicago Fire spoilers

Eamonn Walker is returning to Chicago Fire. The veteran actor played Chief Wallace Boden for 12 seasons. He left during the Season 12 finale and hasn’t been seen since. But he is back for the April 16 episode, and everybody should tune in that night.

Getting him back on set is a big deal, and it serves as a nice treat for fans who haven’t grown accustomed to Chief Pascal yet.

Below is a scene from Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15. This is when Pascal finds out about his wife.

