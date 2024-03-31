Chance Perdomo dead at 27 — Here’s what we know

Chance Perdomo, best known for his work on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has tragically died following a motorcycle accident.

He was 27 years old.

According to Deadline, no other individuals were involved.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” reads a statement from the actor’s family and representatives.

“We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo broke through as part of the main cast of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, playing Ambrose Spellman, the cousin of the titular teenage witch.

Chance Perdomo’s career was on the rise

Following the cancellation of the Riverdale spinoff in 2020, he moved on to the After movie franchise, appearing in three movies.

More recently, he joined The Boys universe with a lead role on Gen V, the spinoff set at a college for superheroes.

He starred opposite Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

Perdomo played Andre Anderson in the successful spinoff and was reportedly returning to Toronto for the series’ first Season 2 table read when the accident occurred.

Filming was set to get back underway on the Prime Video original on April 8, but that date has now changed due to the actor’s tragic death.

Gen V Season 2 will have to pivot following the actor’s tragic death

With scripts for Gen V Season 2 in the can, the series will have to decide whether to recast Andre Anderson or whether the scripts will be reworked in some way.

Schwarzenegger took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the news.

“This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon,” the actor wrote, adding:

“Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance.”

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this," the producers of Gen V said in a statement released on Saturday.



“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.



“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Additional credits include Killed by My Debt, Midsomer Murders, Hetty Feather, and Moominvalley.

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles, California, but was raised in Southampton, England.

He got the acting bug while attending Redbridge Community School, where he first discovered theater.

He had aspirations of studying law but decided to pursue acting instead.

Gen V is currently on hiatus. Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.