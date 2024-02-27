Candace Cameron Bure to usher in a new era of movies at GAC Family, and it’ll make Aurora Teagarden Mysteries fans happy

Some significant changes are on the horizon for GAC Family, and it’s good news for Candace Cameron Bure fans who miss her in mystery roles like Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

As you’ll recall, Bure’s Hallmark exit ended her tenure in the mystery movie franchise.

Bure took on a pivotal role at GAC Family, one of Hallmark’s biggest competitors.

Deadline revealed Tuesday GAC Family that it will launch its first-ever mystery movie franchise, and the title is pretty self-indulgent.

Great American Mysteries is the name.

As for the first title in the new strand of movies:

The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker.

What is The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker about?

It’s not a bad title and sounds pretty Hallmark-y, so it’s on-brand for GAC Family, we guess.

The most exciting aspect of the movie is Bure’s involvement.

There were many unhappy fans when Aurora Teagarden in present times got the pink slip from Hallmark because of Bure defecting to GAC Family.

Hallmark did try a prequel with Skyler Samuels in the title role, but it lacked the excitement of its predecessors.

The new movie series is based on the novels by Candace Havens

The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker is adapted from Candace Havens’ book.

Bure plays a former Chicago criminologist who arrives back in her hometown of Sweet River, Texas, where she plans to trade in crimefighting in favor of opening a market to sell crafts and wares.

However, Ainsley struggles to stray too far from her former career and decides to teach criminology at a local college.

Things take a shocking turn for the quaint town when a murder occurs at a winery owned by her friend.

A Ginny & Georgia actor will star

Aaron Ashmore (Ginny & Georgia) stars opposite the Full House alum in the new movie

It sounds like an intriguing feature for Bure and Ashmore, and we’re sure it will have a built-in audience because, well, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

“There’s nothing more exciting for me than being back in the cozy mystery genre,” Bure gushed in a statement.

“Mysteries are so fun to watch and to try to solve. I hope our faithful fans and audiences fall in love with the townspeople of Sweet River, Texas and Ainsley McGregor’s keen eye for solving mysteries. In this next-level mystery series, the family dynamics and developing relationships alone should keep you coming back for more!”

GAC Family seems ready for new content strategies

Given that GAC Family is launching this new programming strand, we wonder what else could be in the works.

The cable network has been delivering exponential growth since its launch, and giving viewers a reason to return with a franchise is probably the next best move.

The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker is set to premiere on GAC Family in 2024.