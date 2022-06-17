Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton share ‘main character energy’

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are ready to be the main characters now. Pic credit: Netflix France/YouTube

Bridgerton fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Season 3 after watching the slow-burn forbidden romance of Season 2, and they might just be in for the sweetest treat yet.

It was announced earlier this year that Season 3 would focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Briderton (Luke Newton). Though this meant that Netflix was skipping ahead to book four in Julia Quinn’s series, many have been waiting to see Colin and Pen’s romance on screen.

The cast has been posting some teasers as filming continues for Season 3, and Nicola and Luke don’t appear to stop sharing their friendship and onset photos any time soon.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as ‘main characters’

Nicola took to Instagram to share a quick pic with her 2.2+ million followers. She posed with her costar and close friend Luke, which isn’t uncommon to see on either of their Instagram pages.

On the left side of the picture, fans see a scruffier, Luke standing in a faded red button-up shirt and jeans while Nicola stands at his side in a black dress featuring colorful floral print.

Teasing Bridgerton fans, Nicola captioned the post, “Main character Energy #BrigdertonSeason3.”

The caption of the photo and the background behind the two actors leaves fans to believe that they are currently on set as filming was set for this summer.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Fans ate up the photo as it received over 18,000 likes within the first 10 minutes of posting. One thing is for certain; fans are ready for Lady Whistledown to make her turn to the Ton and to see Colin and Pen’s romance play out sooner rather than later.

When is Bridgerton Season 3 coming out?

Filming for Bridgerton Season 3 was set for Summer 2022, so it’s likely that filming is currently underway. However, there is no set release date for Season 3 at this time.

Season 1 was released around Christmas in 2020, but Season 2 was released toward the end of March this year. That being said, many expect to see Bridgerton Season 3 arriving on Netflix sometime in Spring 2023.

Since Season 3 is skipping ahead in the book series, fans of the books are hopeful that for Season 4, we will see Benedict Bridgerton and his pursuit of love onscreen.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.