Bridgerton Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Bridgerton on Netflix. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix brought Julia Quinn’s novel series Bridgerton to life and the second season hit in 2022.

While the first season focused on Regé-Jean Page’s Simon Basset, he was not the basis for the second season.

This angered some fans – mostly those who knew nothing about the books – but it didn’t hurt ratings at all when Bridgerton’s second season returned to focus on other eligible singles finding love.

This means that there will be more Bridgerton in the future on Netflix.

Here is everything we know so far about Bridgerton Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Bridgerton Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Bridgerton?

There will be a third season of Bridgerton, as Netflix renewed the show for two more seasons, meaning there will also be a fourth season down the line.

This renewal came before the second season even finished filming.

The original renewal came with a fake announcement by Lady Whistledown herself, which read, “It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…”

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes also released a statement.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience,” she said. “But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team.”

Release date latest: When does Bridgerton Season 3 come out?

There is no word yet on when the next two seasons will arrive on Netflix.

However, Shonda Rhimes said that Netflix has shown its confidence in the series with the renewals.

“This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix,” Shonda continued. “Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix VP of global TV, praised the show as well.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members,” she said in a statement.

“They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Based on past seasons, we should expect Season 3 to hit in March 2023.

We will update this article when Netflix reveals the official release date.

Bridgerton Season 3 cast updates

The two characters we know should return is Penelope Featherton, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Lady Whistledown, voiced by Dame Julie Andrews.

Other characters that could return are the main Bridgerton family.

This includes Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton and her eight children – Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Luke Newton as Colin, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Ruby Stokes as Francesca, Will Tilston as Gregory, and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth.

Golda Rosheuvel should also be back as Queen Charlotte and Adjoa Andoh as her confidant Lady Danbury.

Bridgerton Season 3 spoilers

It should be easy to see what is coming next for Bridgerton.

The first season, which was viewed by 82 million households, was based on the first novel in the series, The Duke and I. The second season was based on the second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

If things continue on, the third would be based on An Offer From a Gentleman, and the fourth Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

This means that the third season could focus on Benedict, as the story follows the same template as the classic Cinderella story. He meets Sophia Beckett and becomes enraptured by her, even though he doesn’t know her identity.

However, there is also a chance that they could switch things up since Bridgerton hinted that Benedict could be bisexual.

“Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that’s really, really fun to play because it could go anywhere,” Luke Thompson said.

“Obviously, there’s a way to go, so we’ll see what happens with Benedict, but we’re only on season two, so there’s lots of space for him to explore all sorts of things.”

Netflix has yet to announce when Bridgerton Season 3 will premiere.