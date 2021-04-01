Brace yourself, a Game of Thrones stage production is coming

Sean Bean stars as Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

It seems that every week there is a new announcement regarding various spinoff series set within the Game of Thrones universe, and this week is no exception as its been confirmed that a stage production is now in development.

The latest production will center on The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, an important historical point in Westeros history and set some 16 years prior to the events that first unfolded in HBO’s adaptation of Game of Thrones.

Producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson and in partnership with Kilburn Live, are listed as being involved in the stage production. Author George R. R. Martin, who wrote the original book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, is also involved and will work alongside the award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke.

The news confirmed by The Holywood Reporter also reported that Game of Thrones fans could expect to see the stage production drop sometime in 2023. It will be a global event, premiering first in New York City, London’s West End, and in Australia.

What is the premise behind The Great Tourney at Harrenhal?

The official description for the Game of Thrones stage production is below.

“The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness, and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace,” said George R. R. Martin in a statement.

“Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO’s Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice and Fire … and now, at last, we can tell the whole story… on the stage.”

Key artwork for House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Other productions set within the Game of Thrones universe are also in development

The Great Tourney at Harrenhal is not the first production to be given the green light since Game of Thrones concluded in 2019. House of the Dragon was the first official spinoff series to get the go-ahead after many concepts were put before HBO.

But in addition to House of the Dragon, there are several other series that appear to be lined up for HBO but haven’t yet been officially confirmed. A recent announcement saw three new potential shows being developed for the network.

9 Voyages aka Sea Snake, will likely delve into the stories surrounding Corlys Velaryon’s travels while on board his ship, the Sea Snake. And Flea Bottom will explore the seedy underside of King’s Landing, and 10,000 Ships would tell the story of the warrior queen Princess Nymeria’s sea voyage from Essos to Dorne.

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO and Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere at a later date.