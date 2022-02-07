Blue Bloods: Tony Danza to guest star in post-Olympics return

Tony Danza guest-stars on Blue Bloods Season 12. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is about to add a majorly familiar TV face to its guest-star ranks.

When the series returns from its Olympics break, veteran Tony Danza will guest star as a cop who gets in some hot water in a case that puts Frank in a tough spot.

It’s likely to boost the series nicely as Tom Selleck and Danza will have an intriguing clash.

Blue Bloods and its Olympics break

Normally, February is a significant time for new Blue Bloods episodes as it’s typically the sweeps period for the networks. This year, however, is different due to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

With the Olympics in full swing until February 20, almost all network shows are taking a hiatus so as not to compete. This is nothing new for Blue Bloods, which took almost all of February off in 2014 and 2018 for the Winter Games.

Likewise, there will be no new episode of Blue Bloods until February 25. However, when it does return, TV Line has revealed that the episode, Allegiance, will boast a great guest star in Tony Danza.

According to the synopsis, Danza plays Lt. Micelli Moretti, a lifelong cop and a devoted family man who gets shot in a drive-by.

After Frank (Tom Selleck) drops by to check on the wounded cop, it becomes evident that Moretti has concealed his son’s involvement in gang activity from the NYPD, and it was that dereliction of duty that nearly got him killed.

This is likely to play into some dramatic turns as Frank has to choose between helping Moretti or upholding the law.

The big push of the episode will be Selleck squaring off against an actor who’s made television home for over 40 years.

Who is Tony Danza?

The cast of Netflix’s cop series The Good Cop. l to r Tony Danza, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Josh Groban, Bill Kottkamp and Monica Barbaro. Pic credit: Netflix

A former boxer, Tony Danza broke out with his role as the silly but loveable Tony Banta in the 1978-1983 comedy hit Taxi. A year later, he began his role on the long-running ABC sitcom Who’s the Boss?

Since then, Danza has been a constant familiar face on television, starring in series such as Hudson Street, Family Law, and The Good Cop. He even had his own 2004-06 talk show and a reality show as a teacher.

Danza won’t be the only notable part of the episode as the synopsis shows Joe Hill getting into problems while Eddie gets a possible new job offer while Danny and Baez handle a tough case.

Joe Hill (Will Hochman) overhears his date tampering with a witness, so he, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) team up to get to the bottom of the messy case; when Baez’s (Marisa Ramirez) favorite TV personality suddenly collapses in the middle of a taping, she and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) must track down who in her inner circle caused this mysterious death; and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) graciously accepts an offer to work with SVU.

Seeing a popular actor like Danza guest-starring should make Blue Bloods worth the wait for when its Olympics break is over and back with the drama fans love.

Blue Bloods Season 12 returns with new episodes Friday February 25 at 10/9c on CBS.