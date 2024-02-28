Blue Bloods to pay tribute to Treat Williams: Here’s when to tune in

Blue Bloods fans grab those tissues because the show has a tribute episode to Treat Williams coming up, and the tears will be flowing.

Treat played Lenny Ross, Frank’s (Tom Selleck) best friend, who often found himself needing the commissioner’s help.

The talented actor died last summer in a motorcycle accident near his Vermont home.

Treat last appeared on Blue Bloods in Season 13, Episode 20, titled Irish Exit.

Due to the lengthy hiatus surrounding the writers and the SAG/AFTRA strike, Blue Bloods is finally able to pay tribute to their beloved cast member.

This week, Blue Bloods honors one of their own and a man who impacted so many during his career.

Blue Bloods to pay tribute to Treat Williams

On Friday, March 1, Blue Bloods will have an emotional send-off for Treat and the character of Lenny. When we last saw Lenny, Frank learned that his friend was dying of cancer that stemmed from his time working as a first responder following the 9/11 attacks.

According to TV Insider, the Treat tribute episode titled Fear No Evil focuses on Frank dealing with the passing of Lenny. On top of mourning his friend, Frank must find a way to help Lenny’s daughter, Tess Ross (Simone Policano).

Tess lands in jail, leaving Frank determined to help her as a way of honoring his former partner and long-time friend.

While honoring Treat will be the main focus of the episode, it won’t be the only plot of the episode.

Other plots include an undercover Jamie (Will Estes) working with his nephew, Joe (Will Hochman), to shut down the sex trafficking ring and reunite one of the girls with her sister.

Blue Bloods fans can also expect a good old-fashioned Reagan sibling fight between Erin (Bridget Moynihan) and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg). Erin uses one of Danny’s informants without his knowledge, and he goes ballistic on his sister.

Here’s a sneak peek at Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 3

CBS dropped a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Blue Bloods honoring Treat. In the teaser, Abigail (Abigail Hawk) informs Frank that Tess played his commissioner courtesy card after being arrested for disorderly conduct.

“Lenny’s kid,” Garrett (Gregory Jbara) blurts out, with Sid (Robert Clohessy) replying, “Exactly.”

Frank immediately goes on the defense before the video cuts out leaving Blue Bloods fans to wonder what comes next.

There’s no question that the Treat Williams tribute episode of Blue Bloods will be an emotional one. Not only will the show deal with the passing of Lenny, but a card to honor Treat will also be featured at the end.

Be sure to tune in to find out just how Blue Bloods says goodbye to Treat this Friday.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.