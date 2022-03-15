Blue Bloods taking March break: When do new episodes return?

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is about to take a traditional break.

The CBS series will be taking its annual mid-March break for a few weeks for sports news, but the producers promise some fun when the series comes back in April.

Blue Bloods taking a March Madness break

Blue Bloods just finished a milestone as the series celebrated its landmark 250th episode.

The main plotline was Frank and his staff feeling guilty when an officer they had turned down for a position at 1PP was shot in the line of duty.

They did offer the woman a job on the staff, but she turned them down, preferring to stay on the streets. While disappointed, they accepted her decision.

Meanwhile, Eddie worked with Danny and Baez investigating a complex murder case. Also, Anthony and Erin quarreled about Anthony getting a promotion to chief investigator. As it turned out, the offer was a ploy by Crawford to drive a wedge between them.

The episode was successful with viewers, gaining 5.83 million with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. That allowed Blue Bloods once again to be the highest-rated network program on Friday nights.

However, this week has the show beginning a hiatus for the same reason as every year: March Madness.

As always, CBS is dedicating programming to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. This means regular programming from Thursdays through Sundays will be preempted for basketball coverage.

This is nothing new for Blue Bloods, which has had such breaks every March. That included 2020 when the NCAA Tournament was canceled in the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Blue Bloods hiatus continued.

While fans will have to be without the Reagans for a few Fridays, some good stuff is coming when the show returns.

What comes when Blue Bloods returns?

Blue Bloods celebrates its 250th episode. Pic credit: CBS

While speaking to TV Insider to promote the 250th episode, producer Kevin Wade did drop hints on what will come in the final Season 12 episodes.

“Tension rises between Jamie and Eddie, Jamie gets busted driving while drugged, Erin has a surprising stalker, and Danny, Jamie, and Joe Hill undertake a rescue operation together.”

Also, Wade discussed the possibility of Will Hochman becoming a regular cast member as Joe Hill.

“We already tell three or four stories a week with our main cast members, but we have been able to fit Joe Hill into [at least] five episodes this year.”

The bigger question for viewers is if Blue Bloods will be getting a renewal for Season 13. While the show is successful in the ratings, the high contracts for the cast may become an issue for a renewal.

While fans await the show’s future fate, they do have a few weeks before Season 12 continues the drama that’s made the series last so long.

Blue Bloods Season 12 returns with new episodes Friday, April 1 at 10/9c on CBS.