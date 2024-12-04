Blue Bloods Season 14, Episode 17: Entitlement cast, synoposis, promo, and more

The final two episodes of Blue Bloods are on the horizon, much to the dismay of fans.

Last week, Blue Bloods fans were treated to a special featuring the cast discussing the 14 seasons of the hit cop drama.

On Friday, December 6, the penultimate episode of Blue Bloods hits CBS airwaves.

There are a lot of questions surrounding how the series will end.

Blue Bloods fans should expect the second to last episode to bring more questions than answers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Blue Bloods, Season 14, Episode 17, called Entitlement.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 17 cast and synopsis

The main cast features Tom Selleck (Frank), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny), Bridget Moynahan (Erin), Will Estes (Jamie), Len Cariou (Henry), Vanessa Ray (Eddie), Marisa Ramirez (Baez), Steve Schirripa (Anthony), Abigail Hawk (Baker), Robert Clohessy (Sid), and Gregory Jbara (Garrett).

Blue Bloods, Season 14, Episode 17 also has several guest stars, including The Talk host Amanda Kloots. Although details on her stint are being kept under wraps, she posed with Steve for an Instagram post, leading some fans to think perhaps Anthony has a new lady in his life.

Dylan Walsh returns as Mayor Pete Chase, and Peter Hermann returns as Jack Boyle. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bridget recently teased whether Erin and Jack reunite before the series finale.

The synopsis for the Entitlement episode of Blue Bloods reads: “Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter; Danny and Baez investigate when a student is found dead in her dorm.”

The synopsis and episode promo do not provide many clues about what’s happening.

Blue Bloods promo for Season 14 Episode 7 called Entitlement

In the footage for the upcoming episode, Frank says, “This is the final call,” before Danny walks into a crime scene while a woman breaks down.

A flip of scene shows Danny admitting to Baez that they are missing something in the case. Eddie and Jamie look very tense with her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan).

Several clips from the episode flash on the screen before we are left with a look at another Reagan family dinner. More glimpses of the Reagan family doing their thing are shown as we hear Frank speaking words of wisdom in the voiceover.

The footage features a funeral, which is confusing because Blue Bloods fans were certain that would happen in the series finale.

Perhaps the promo is a bit of a teaser for the series finale of Blue Bloods, too. Be sure to tune in to find out if that’s true or if more than one person dies before the show ends.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.