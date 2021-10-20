Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 4 preview: lines may be crossed this week

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Jamie (Will Estes) discuss a tough case on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Some lines could be crossed on Blue Bloods this week.

A new promo and description indicate this Friday’s episode, called True Blue, will have Jamie facing a backlash, Eddie’s partner considering quitting the force and Frank having to help Baker in a personal matter.

Blue Bloods has had tension building in Season 12

Ever since Season 12 of Blue Bloods began, there’s been some major tension building on various fronts.

The biggest is Frank clashing with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on the rise in crime in New York City, even as Chase has cut the NYPD’s budget.

Chase even demanded Frank’s resignation, but Frank refused. Yet he was tempted in the last episode by a big offer for a job working for the NFL. So while he’s staying, the fact Frank even considered quitting as Commissioner says a lot.

Meanwhile, Danny was upset when son Sean talked Jamie and Eddie into a ride-along which ended with him being punched in the face by a crook. That brought up how Sean and even Jamie always felt lacking in Danny’s shadow.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Jamie is also handling Eddie wanting to take the sergeant’s exam rather than keep as a patrolwoman. On top of that, Eddie is worried about his partner Witten (Lauren Patten), who was suspended after being caught on video waving her gun in public.

All these tensions may be building further in this week’s episode.

What is True Blue about?

The episode synopsis shows Jamie getting into trouble on a case, Eddie reaches out to Witten and Frank has some problems on a case involving Baker’s husband.

Jamie faces backlash from fellow officers, when he partners with Erin and Anthony to investigate an underground bar the NYPD and FDNY use to hide their criminal indiscretions. Also, Eddie’s partner, Witten, considers leaving the force; Danny and Baez investigate a student’s murder at a prestigious private school; and Frank addresses an issue of police brutality regarding Baker’s husband.

The promo shows Jamie and Anthony discovering what appears to be an underground fight club. This hints that the NYPD and FDNY get out their aggressions in a secret fighting ring, and exposing that could get Jamie in trouble.

While Baker is often in the background on some episodes, she’s primed for a major focus in this episode, trying to choose between protecting her husband and getting at the truth.

A line in the promo has Frank telling Erin, “you crossed a line,” indicating one of them does something that could risk a case. With Erin considering a run for District Attorney, this can be a blow for her career.

Witten’s plotline could be an excuse to write out the character for a time as Lauren Patten is returning to her Tony-winning role in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. If Witten leaves, it could further push Eddie to try out for the sergeant’s exam.

While Danny and Baez’s plotline sounds routine, there’s always the chance it can become a more complicated affair.

While the promo is short, it does show how Blue Bloods is ramping up the tension in Season 12 and could bring things to a boiling point this week.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.