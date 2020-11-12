Blue Bloods Season 11 season premiere release date revealed by CBS

Blue Bloods Season 11 has finally revealed its season premiere release date on CBS.

The popular show starring Tom Sellick will return to the air on December 4, 2020.

Blue Bloods Season 11 release date

Deadline reports that Blue Bloods Season 11 will officially premiere on Friday night, December 4, at 10/9c. It will be the opening show for the CBS drama lineup.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Blue Bloods Season 11 news

The Blue Bloods Season 11 premiere will take on one of the nation’s biggest and most important hot-bed topics.

The episode will examine police brutality and how it affects the characters we have grown to love over the past 10 seasons.

The episode is titled Triumph Over Trauma and will hit these hard topics head-on.

Here is the synopsis for the episode:

In Triumph Over Trauma, amidst a shifting political climate, Frank goes head-to-head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (returning guest star Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality. Also: Jamie and his newish-found nephew, Joe Hill, work together to locate Danny and Baez when they go missing while searching for a killer, while Eddie steps up to help an abrasive woman find her father’s body after it was misplaced during the outset of the pandemic.

As it mentions, there will be an emphasis on the protests against police brutality and the fact that the show will deal with the world embroiled in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is yet to be determined if the series will deal with COVID-19 and the race relations and police brutality storylines throughout the entire 11th season, or if this is just something for the season premiere itself.

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Andrew Terraciano, Tony Terraciano, and Will Hochman.

Blue Bloods Season 11 premieres on December 4, at 10/9c on CBS.