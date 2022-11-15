Blue Bloods preview: Two Reagans are going at it this week

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Sibling rivalry is going too far on this week’s Blue Bloods.

After a week off, the hit drama returns with an episode that pits Reagan against Reagan in a rough case.

The ones involved are Danny and Jamie, as Jamie’s new job could be jeopardizing one of Danny’s cases.

Meanwhile, Erin and Anthony get in trouble when Joe Hill causes a problem with their latest case.

On top of that, Frank is worried he’s being frozen out when he’s not invited to a key police function.

This will make this week a good return for the show as fans expect to see the Reagan pride on display.

Blue Bloods is sandwiched between breaks

This week’s Blue Bloods is interesting as it comes in between some brief breaks for the show.

After five straight weeks of new episodes, the show took last Friday off for a rerun. This is typical for programming as Blue Bloods had started later than other shows, premiering October 7.

However, Blue Bloods will again be off on Friday, November 25. That’s due to CBS wanting to keep fresh programming off the air the day after Thanksgiving.

Instead, there will be the new original movie A Christmas Proposal, following the annual airings of Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns.

Thus, fans will have to be content with this week’s episode as a new installment of Blue Bloods before it returns in December.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods this week?

This week’s episode, On Dangerous Ground, looks to pit Danny and Jamie against each other while the other Reagans have some problems.

“Danny and Jamie clash over a gang-related shooting after Jamie oversteps as part of his new position and Danny empathizes too closely with a victim. Also, Erin and Anthony search for answers when a lawyer in their office jeopardizes a case involving Erin’s nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman); and Frank grows concerned when he’s not invited to speak at a policing forum.”

The promo shows Danny and Jamie really going at it, as Jamie’s new job in intelligence is causing problems with his family’s cases.

Joe Hill is getting tighter with the Reagans, but this is another reminder that his federal job can often clash with NYPD cases, and poor Erin is stuck in the middle.

Frank has been concerned about the conflict between himself and Mayor Chase. Yet cutting the police commissioner out of a police event is a huge slap in the face that Frank won’t take lightly.

This should make for another fun episode to tide fans over for the Thanksgiving break and heat up the cold November nights.

Blue Bloods Season 13 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.