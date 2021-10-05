Blue Bloods preview: The times are changing for the Reagans

Frank (Tom Selleck) watches a difficult arrest on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods appears to be ramping up more tension for Season 12.

A new promo shows that the next episode, Times Like These, will put Frank in the crosshairs again while Jamie and Eddie face their own issues.

The tension is rising on Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods has always done its best to show the police department in a good light. Yet, Season 11 faced the public debate on police misconduct, especially toward minority suspects.

It addressed such things as Danny’s temper on the streets and the rough treatment of suspects. Jamie and Eddie also faced how cops weren’t as trusted by the public as they once were.

The Season 12 premiere, Hate Is Hate, opened with a wave of shootings leading to rising crime in New York City. Frank was upset that Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) refused to give the NYPD the resources needed to fight this wave of crime and instead wanted them just to look better to increase tourism.

Meanwhile, Eddie’s partner, Witten (Lauren Patten), got in trouble for waving a gun in public after an onlooker struck her while arresting a suspect. She was suspended and confessed to Eddie she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be a cop anymore.

While Jamie and Eddie were able to help a local store, Eddie was also affected by the case and questioned how much good the police were doing.

It appears the next episode will increase the pressure on all the Reagans.

Times are changing for the cops

Entitled Times Like These, Episode 2 will have Frank and Chase clashing once more while the rest of the Reagans are dealing with their own problems.

Tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn; Jamie worries when Eddie lies to him about where she’s going in the evenings; and Anthony secretly recruits the Reagans for help with a surprise for Erin.

The battles between Frank and Chase have grown harsher lately. Frank is disappointed that Chase has turned into a classic politician, more worried about his public image than the “law and order mayor” he ran. Chase defends himself, saying he has to worry about more than just the cops, and New York City needs the tourism.

Frank appears to take a more strident attitude than usual with this case, and it’s interesting to see him out in the field.

The promo has Baez telling Danny, “we’re all struggling with the new ways. We can’t do things like we used to.” Given Danny’s infamous temper in the field, it’s likely he could push the line once again on this gang investigation.

While there can be worries about trouble in the marriage for Eddie and Jamie, it’s also possible Eddie is trying to help Witten and maybe talk her back into joining the force.

The Erin plotline sounds more light-hearted as it’s likely Anthony is trying to get Erin out of her funk after attempting to wrap up a long-ago case that angered D.A. boss Crawford.

While the promo is short, it proves once again that Blue Bloods isn’t afraid of showing how the Reagans are having trouble adjusting to a new time for police officers.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.