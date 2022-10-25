Blue Bloods preview: The Reagans reopen some rough cases

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods will be tackling some cases involving guilt and innocence this week.

Erin is in the tricky position of charging a man who might be innocent. This will tie to Frank having to reopen a case where an officer was acquitted of a crime, but there are doubts in the facts.

This could be another handicap for Erin as she tries to run for District Attorney.

Meanwhile, Jamie interviews a new officer for his Intelligence unit as he wonders if he made the right career choice.

Finally, Danny and Baez investigate some stolen watches, which may lead to a bigger crime.

It should continue a good run for Blue Bloods before a brief break to continue their strong season.

How did Blue Bloods do in the ratings this week?

Blue Bloods has been doing well in Season 13, aided by a new Friday night lineup that includes S.W.A.T. and the new drama Fire Country.

Fire Country has become the highest-rated new network show and has already earned a full-season order from CBS.

That aided Blue Bloods as last week’s episode gained 5.9 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The episode brought back Callie Thorne as psychic Maggie Gibson, who needed help from an attack. That led to some fun bonding between Maggie and Baez on motherhood.

Meanwhile, Frank had to handle honoring a former NYPD Commissioner who was kicked off the force for graft. While he honored the office, Frank was a little tougher on the man himself.

The other plotlines had Jamie and Anthony trying to keep an eye on a shoplifter to bust a bigger criminal while Eddie found herself in the middle of a spat between Badillo and an ex-girlfriend.

That was a good mix of drama and humor and should make for a fun episode this week.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods this week?

Life During Wartime seems to be putting a focus on the Reagans handling cases of possibly innocent people accused of crimes and whether an exonerated person might be guilty after all.

“Danny and Baez investigate a series of violent robberies targeting luxury timepieces, and Erin is conflicted about criminally charging a potentially innocent man. Also, Frank is forced to reopen a case in which the officer involved was acquitted, and Jamie interviews a decorated officer to join his Field Intel team.”

Charging an innocent man isn’t a good look for someone trying to become District Attorney, and Erin has to wrestle with whether to trust her instincts about this man being not guilty.

Frank seems to have the opposite problem in questioning whether an officer might be guilty of a crime after all, and going after a crooked cop is always personal for him.

Jamie is getting used to his new job in Intelligence, and recruiting someone new is a good move. However, the trailer hints Jamie may not feel the cop is the right fit for this unit.

The Danny/Baez investigation seems a bit low-key, but then their cases have a way of turning into bigger deals.

With the show set to take a brief break right after this episode, this should be a good episode to continue the strong Season 13 for Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Season 13 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.