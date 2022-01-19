Blue Bloods preview: The Reagan bonds are put to the test

Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) clash at the dinner table on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

The Reagans are going to have a tough clash with an old friend on this week’s Blue Bloods.

The new images for this week’s episode indicate that Frank will once more clash with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) on a case that could put a few of the Reagans in a firing line.

Did Jimmy Buffett help Blue Bloods’ ratings?

This past week’s Blue Bloods was promoted because of the guest-star appearance by popular musician Jimmy Buffett. It was a fun dual role of Buffett as both himself and a lookalike con artist.

Buffett’s legions of fans (better known as “Parrotheads”) appeared to tune in to watch their icon. The episode scored a season-best 6.11 million viewers with a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo.

There were other developments in the episode as Anthony was framed as the person behind a blog attacking Erin. They briefly wondered if Crawford was behind it as a way of undermining Erin’s hopes of being District Attorney.

The true culprit was an office intern who was a cousin of Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) working against Frank. Erin decided to keep the woman in the dark to feed her false intel.

Also, Jamie was briefly in hot water with his cops for insisting on a rule saluting the front desk. But they came around when that same rule helped catch a police imposter trying to rob the station.

This week now continues more drama with the return of a Reagan relative amid a tough case.

What’s on this week for Blue Bloods?

While no promo is available, the press release and pictures for The Reagan Way indicate the Reagans are in for a tough case involving the Catholic Church while Joe and Jamie clash over police issues.

“Frank is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, but he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal the true killer’s identity. Also, Danny and Baez use unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints to find the real killer; Eddie defies Erin and the D.A.’s office to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; and Reagan family ties are put to the test when Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), butt heads over fair police practices.”

The last time Frank and Kearns had a clash, over a priest calling to defund the police, it wasn’t petty, although they made peace in the end. However, this will be more serious as Frank wants to uncover a murder, but Kearns can’t break his vows.

Danny and Baez’s work promises to be interesting to bring up their own issues of faith. It’ll also be intriguing seeing Eddie and Erin, usually on the same side, clashing over a case.

It’s also good to see Joe Hill back, although it seems it won’t be a fun reunion with uncle Jamie.

Despite that tension, it appears Blue Bloods will have a good episode going this week that puts the Reagan bonds to the test.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.