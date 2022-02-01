Blue Bloods Olympics break: when do new episodes air?

Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) faces a new challenge on Blue Bloods Season 12. Pic credit: CBS

It’s bad news/good news situation for Blue Bloods fans.

The bad news is that the show will be taking an extended break for almost all of February before any new episodes air.

The good news is that when the show does return, it’ll be a step closer to its milestone 250th episode, with fans hoping for many more.

Why is Blue Bloods taking a break?

Usually, February is one of the most important months for the networks as it’s a sweeps period. Thus, shows usually load up on new episodes to air, often with big storylines.

However, this year is different due to the networks taking time off because of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The Olympics formally begin with the opening ceremony on February 5 and run through February 20 with extensive courage on NBC and Peacock.

This is nothing new for Blue Bloods as in 2014 and 2018, the series took several weeks off so as not to compete with Olympic coverage. This year is the same as the show won’t return with new episodes until February 25.

The series has remained strong in the ratings as the last episode brought in 6.10 million viewers and a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo, allowing it once more to be the highest-rated network program on Friday nights.

The series may be taking a break for a bit, but it’s also building to a huge milestone.

The 250th episode is coming

The next Blue Bloods episode is titled Allegiance and while there is no synopsis for it yet, it will be the 248th episode of the show.

As it happens, this past week, the cast celebrated the filming of the series’ landmark 250th episode, which will air in March.

Bridget Moynahan (Erin) posted a picture on her Instagram page of a special police-themed cupcake the cast enjoyed celebrating “250 family dinners! Quite the accomplishment.”

Marisa Ramirez (Baez) likewise shared a selfie with the cake, noting how her role was supposed to be a temporary one and instead turned into a regular.

“When two weeks turned into nine years for me… Happy 250th episode…How did I get so lucky?! Congrats to everyone who has been a part of making this show a success!!”

While not mentioning the 250th episode milestone, Donnie Wahlberg did honor the show’s success by posting a special birthday tribute to star Tom Selleck.

“Happy Birthday to my TV dad, and real life friend & father figure, Tom Selleck! Thankful to have you in my life “dad”, and blessed to have a small supporting role in the amazing legacy that is your life! Love you, Dad! Always, Son!”

With this milestone, Blue Bloods becomes one of CBS’ longest-running prime-time series. Fans are thus hopeful that the show will crack the 300th episode mark before it’s finally done.

Blue Bloods Season 12 returns with new episodes Friday February 25 at 10/9c on CBS.