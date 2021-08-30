Blue Bloods: Donnie Wahlberg spills on a ‘turning point’ of the Danny-Baez partnership

Marisa Ramirez as Baez and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

The Dany-Baez relationship may have already turned the corner Blue Bloods fans have waited for.

In a new featurette on the Blue Bloods Season 11 DVD, Donnie Wahlberg shares how one dramatic moment from that year could mark a significant shift in the partnership of his Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez.

The Baez/Danny partnership growth

Unlike the Jamie/Eddie partnership, where there was clearly chemistry between them from the start, there’s never been that much romance in the bond between Danny and Maria.

The main reason for that was that when Maria became Danny’s partner in Season 3, Danny was happily married to his wife Linda (Amy Carlson). They were a partnership of equals, with Maria and Linda becoming friends.

Maria was there to help Danny when Linda shockingly died before Season 8. That included some nice banter and even encouraging Danny to go out with supposed psychic Maggie (Callie Thorne). Baez herself was happy dating other men, even if the romances went nowhere.

Yet the last season showed the pair growing closer together as partners and Danny helping Baez out after a rough attack. One moment, in particular, may have changed the partnership forever.

The turning point for Danny and Baez?

The newly released Blue Bloods Season 11 DVD (due in stores August 31) includes The Story of the Reagans featurette. In it, Wahlberg discusses the Season 11 premiere where a serial killer trapped the two.

After eventually breaking free, Danny admitted his worries over Baez, inspired by the loss of his younger brother Joe. It led to his hot-headed nature and cost him so many partners.

This led to Baez being given the honor of being invited to join the Reagan Sunday dinner.

In the feature, Wahlberg brought up how big a change this was for the partners, leading to a new dynamic.

“It may have been a big turning point for their relationship. They were really in a situation where they were vulnerable and at risk and kind of really let their guards down. In many ways, Baez said a lot of the same things she always says to Danny, but for whatever reason, the vulnerability that they faced in that moment in the basement, I think it finally got through.” “He realized how important she was to him on a much deeper level. Not only did it evolve their relationship, but it allowed me to evolve Danny a lot. I personally, Donnie Wahlberg, the actor, made a choice in that moment to really carry that forward throughout the season.”

While the producers continue to insist that there are no plans for the partnership to become romantic, Wahlberg’s own words indicate even he would be open to Danny and Baez possibly becoming more than just partners down the line.

Blue Bloods The Complete Season 11 debuts in stores August 31. Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres Friday October 1 10/9c on CBS.