Blood of Zeus Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The animated Blood of Zeus series on Netflix. Pic credit: Netflix

The first season of Blood of Zeus arrived on Netflix on Oct. 27, 2020, and it ended up as a huge animated hit for the streaming service.

Set in the world of Greek myths, the show features a character who does not exist in the real-world of myths, Heron, a demigod son of Zeus.

The first season ended with a cliffhanger, so many fans were hoping for more and they will not be disappointed.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Blood of Zeus Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Blood of Zeus Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Blood of Zeus?

The good news is that Blood of Zeus Season 2 was greenlit by Netflix.

The announcement came from one of Netflix’s Twitter accounts in December 2020.

Read More Gossip Girl is leaving Netflix and fans are NOT happy it’s getting taken off

This was mostly due to the viewership numbers, which remained in the Netflix Top 10 for much of its first weekend and ended with the Netflix original series getting a perfect 100-percent Rotten Tomatoes critics’ rating.

“The Fates have news! Heron’s adventures will continue in season 2 of Blood of Zeus,” @NXOnNetflix tweeted.

Release date latest: When does Blood of Zeus Season 2 come out?

The news that Blood of Zeus was getting a second season had no further information about when fans could expect to see the second season of the series.

However, with a year to work on it, and the restrictions of social distancing not as restrictive for animators, there is a chance it could come as soon as Winter 2021.

That would be the earliest because Powerhouse Animation is working on getting Castlevania Season 4 ready for release by mid-2021, so they won’t be able to start working on Blood of Zeus until a little later.

There is some very good news for fans of Blood of Zeus, though.

Creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides spoke to Inverse and revealed they have a long-term storyline already in place for five seasons of Blood of Zeus.

“We’ve planned out what we would hope to be a five-season arc. It all depends on whether we get viewership [that will decide if] we get a second season,” the creators said.

With the renewal for Season 2, there is a chance they have a better idea on how their storylines will play out now.

Netflix determines most renewals on a viewership vs. cost of renewal basis, so fans should know that Netflix mostly determines this by the first seven days viewing numbers and secondarily by the first 28 days viewing numbers.

If fans want Blood of Zeus to get more than two seasons, they need to watch the second season as soon as it hits.

Blood of Zeus Season 2 cast updates

The cast from Blood of Zeus Season 1 should return for Season 2.

This includes Derek Phillips as Heron, Elias Toufexis as Seraphim, Mamie Gummer as Electra, Chris Diamantopoulos as Evios, Jessica Henwick as Alexia, Melina Kanakaredes as Ariana, Matthew Mercer as Hermes, Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Kofi, and Adam Croasdell as Apollo.

Zeus (Jason O’Mara) and Hera (Claudia Christian) were dead by the end of Season 1, but both could return for the second season.

The big return for Season 2 should be Hades, the God of the Underworld, who showed up in the final moments of the first season and should be the big bad guy in Season 2. Fred Tatasciore voices Hades.

Blood of Zeus Season 2 spoilers

Blood of Zeus Season 1 ended with a giant battle that seemed to see the deaths of both Zeus and Hera, the King and Queen Mother of Mount Olympus.

However, they are Greek Gods, and as immortals, there is a good chance they are not gone for good.

This ended the battle between the gods and giants, but there is a new threat that Heron might have to deal with. Heron could try to take over for Zeus and work as the go-between when it comes to gods and mortals.

There might be someone else that wants Zeus’s throne, though, with Hades showing up as what looks to be the new Big Bad. He and Seraphim could make a power play to take over the throne and cause a new bloody battle with a sibling rivalry at the forefront.

Blood of Zeus Season 2 should see several storylines approached, including Heron learning how to harness his powers most effectively. The first season saw Heron learning he was a demigod, so that story has ended, and he now has a chance to become a mighty demigod.

Also, expect the search for a new ruler in Mount Olympus and the possible return of Hera and her Giants.

Netflix has yet to announce when Blood of Zeus Season 2 will premiere.