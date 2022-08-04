Blood of My Blood: Starz announces new Outlander spinoff series

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

In February last year, Starz started officially talking about an Outlander spinoff series. At the time, there was very little news regarding the storyline other than fans suspected it would be based on the Lord John Grey books by author Diana Gabaldon.

However, since then, it has been mentioned by both Sam Heughan and Diana Gabaldon that the new spinoff series would be based on the lives of Jamie Fraser’s parents.

This had not been officially confirmed by the network, even though they had confirmed the spinoff series, but the author had already spoken of developing a written story based on his parents.

At the time, fans spun on their heels and openly wondered if this would also be the foundation of the TV spinoff.

Then, Sam Heughan also spoke of Gabaldon’s new story and pretty much confirmed that was what the new spinoff series would be on Starz.

Now, the network has officially confirmed that the new series will be based on Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, who are Jamie’s parents.

Blood of My Blood is the new Outlander spinoff series

According to Deadline, Blood of My Blood is the title of the new Outlander spinoff series coming to Starz.

Outlander’s Matthew B. Roberts has signed on to write and executive produce the new series, which will be a prequel to the original Outlander series.

Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis will both executive produce Blood of My Blood.

These people have been involved with Outlander, so they are excellent choices for the prequel series.

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, released the following statement regarding the exciting news.

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world. We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”



The #Outlander universe is expanding! Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, is officially in development at STARZ.



When will Blood of My Blood air on Starz?

Of course, fans of Outlander are desperate to find out when they can see this new series. Unfortunately, though, it looks to be quite some time before there is further news of when Blood of My Blood will premiere.

With Gabaldon recently commenting on writing Ellen and Brian’s story, the potential here is that she was working on possible scripts for the new show. However, even if this were the case, it would still mean that Season 1 is a long way off.

As yet, there have been no cast announcements or any talk of filming on the new series, and it will likely be sometime before any of that goes ahead.

So, unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to sit back and wait for further news before they can start saving the date for the premiere date of Blood of My Blood.

As yet no release date has been set for Blood of My Blood which will premiere on Starz.