Billions Season 7 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Billions is a Showtime drama series that took a big chance in Season 6 by changing out one of its leads.

The good news is that the show still hit the same notes that it did for the first five seasons, and it remained one of Showtime’s best shows.

Billions is loosely based on the real-life legal battles between former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

However, Damian Lewis, who played Bobby Axelrod, the billionaire of the title, left the series at the end of Season 5 and was replaced with a new corrupted billionaire.

The show kept rolling strongly and will be back for more.

Here is everything we know so far about Billions Season 7.

Is there going to be a Season 7 of Billions?

Variety reported that Showtime renewed Billions for a seventh season before the sixth season began airing.

At first, there was concern about Damien Lewis leaving the show, but when Corey Stoll signed on as the new bad guy, Showtime went ahead and pulled the trigger on the renewal.

Release date latest: When does Billions Season 7 come out?

There is no word on when Billions Season 7 will return as the Season 6 finale only just aired on April 10.

However, it should be back early in 2023.

Season 1 premiered in January, Season 2 in February, Season 3 and 4 in March, Season 5 in May, and Season 6 in January. The May start was because of COVID-19, so expect the schedule to return to normal now.

Season 7 of Billions will probably premiere in January or February 2023.

Billions Season 7 cast updates

Showtime has not announced who all has signed back on for Billions Season 7.

It is almost assured that Paul Giamatti will be back as Chuck Rhoades, the Attorney General of New York, who has a great distaste for wealthy criminals who use their money to escape justice.

Corey Stoll will also be back as Michael Prince, a business titan who seems to want to give back to society but isn’t as clean as he seems.

Sakina Jaffrey will return as Daevisha “Dave” Mahar, who joined with Chuck in an effort to take down Prince. By the end of the season, she pulled off an elaborate scheme to help her finally get Prince, which should play out in Season 7.

Also returning for Billions Season 7 should be Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, David Costabile as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Condola Rashād as Kate Sacker, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason, Jeffrey DeMunn as Charles Rhoades Sr., and Daniel Breaker as Scooter Dunbar.

Billions Season 7 spoilers

The good news is that Damian Lewis leaving the show didn’t hurt as bad as it could have because there are always wealthy people skirting the law to make more money.

That is why bringing in Corey Stoll as Michael Prince kept things rolling right along. As long as Paul Giamatti was there as Chuck Rhoades to keep attacking them, the story stayed the same.

“When we started the show, we were very much captivated by silent hedge fund guys trading stocks, trying to stay in the shadows and not become famous,” Billions co-creator David Levien said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Over the years, we’ve seen people use their prominence and their wealth in the public space to try and move discourse and use that as an extra source of power.”

With the Season 6 finale, things got really bad for Chuck, but it was all a ruse that left the season with a major cliffhanger.

Chuck went to prison, which made it look like he was losing his battle with Prince. However, this was all based on a plan by Daevisha “Dave” Mahar, who used Chuck going to prison to put him in a spot where he could go after Prince in Season 7.

She wants Chuck to work under a cloud of secrecy, using him to take down Prince for good. It won’t be easy because Prince will throw away money to get what he wants and almost bought the Presidency.

Prince was free at the end of the season, and the lawman Chuck was behind bars, but this was just Dave putting the game pieces in place. Season 7 looks to be the big battle between good and evil.

Showtime has yet to announce when Billions Season 7 will premiere.