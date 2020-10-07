Billions Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Billions is a Showtime drama series that premiered in 2016 and quickly became one of the cable network’s best shows.

The series is set in financial centers and focuses on a hedge fund manager and billionaire named Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) as he accumulates great wealth and power but crosses paths with United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), who wants to prosecute him.

Billions was loosely based on the real-life legal battles between former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

So far, there have been five seasons and, at this time, 55 episodes, although the fifth season shut down production early and still needs to shoot five more episodes to bring that season to an end.

With that said, Showtime knows it has a hit on its hands and renewed Billions for a sixth season, hoping to get back to work on Season 5 and make Season 6 at the same time.

Here is everything we know so far about Billions Season 6.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Billions?

Showtime announced the renewal of Billions on October 1, 2020, for the sixth season.

However, Showtime still needs to finish the final episodes for Season 5 of the series. There is also no word on whether or not Season 6 of Billions will be the last.

It is no surprise that Showtime chose to renew the series. It has a high Rotten Tomatoes rating. While the first season was an average 77-percent, the next four ranked between 86-percent (Season 5) and 97-percent (Season 4).

While it has not received accolades in the form of Emmy nominations, it has received praise from the GLAAD Media Awards as it introduced the first non-binary character and actor to an American series.

This was in the form of Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) in Season 2, and the show received praise for its depiction of inclusion and non-binary pronouns within the workplace.

Release date latest: When does Billions Season 6 come out?

Season 6 won’t be coming out for a long time for one very important reason.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down the series’s production, and there were still five episodes to make for Season 5. The Showtime series hasn’t returned to shoot the end of Season 5 yet, so that needs to happen before they can make Season 6.

Showtime chose not to follow major networks’ footsteps, which just finished their seasons early without wrapping things up. Instead, Showtime wants to end the season the way they planned, and that means making fans wait for the end to come.

With that in mind, Deadline reports that Showtime hopes to air the final five episodes of Season 5 in 2021 and then follow that up with Season 6.

The first season of Billions premiered in January 2016, the second in February 2017, the third in March 2018, the fourth in March 2019, and the fifth season in May 2020. There is a good chance that the fifth season’s final episodes could end up released by May 2021.

The idea is that when the production resumes (it films in New York), the show will remain in production to create the five Season 5 episodes and all of Season 6 without breaking.

If that happens, Season 6 of Billions could arrive sometime later in 2021.

Billions Season 6 cast updates

Damian Lewis will be back as billionaire Bobby Axelrod while Paul Giamatti will return as U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades, the man who wants to bring him down.

Also expected to return are Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, and Roma Maffia as Mary Ann Gramm.

Corey Stoll, who fans might know from Ant-Man (he was the bad guy Yellow Jacket) and The Strain, was upped to a series regular. He stars as Mike Prince, a social impact pioneer who threatens Damian Lewis’ Axe’s dominance.

Season 5 introduced Julianna Margulies’s Catherine Brant as an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. There is no word on if she will return for Season 6.

Billions Season 6 spoilers

Season 5 of Billions saw Damian Lewis’s billionaire Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti’s US Attorney Chuck Rhoades reignite their vicious rivalry. However, new enemies rose to take aim along the way, including Corey Stoll’s Mike Prince.

Chuck spent time in Season 5 feuding with a formidable district attorney in Mary Ann Gramm (played by Roma Maffia).

Taylor Mason (played by Asia Kate Dillon) goes back to work at Axe Capital and has to fight to protect the employees and their assets.

Wendy Rhoades (played by Maggie Siff) forges a surprising new alliance that put her at odds with Chuck and Axe.

Showtime has yet to announce when Billions Season 6 will premiere.