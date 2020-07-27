The best Christian movies on Netflix (July 2020)

There are not a lot of movies out there for Christians to watch that have a faith-based message.

However, when turning on Netflix, feel secure that there are plenty of choices here for Christian viewers.

From movies that are inspirational to those that have a stronger message to deliver, there is a faith-based movie here for all Christians.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Every month, Netflix deletes movies from its streaming service when contracts expire. The good news is that Netflix also had plenty of great movies to replace them.

Bookmark this page, as we will update this article every month to remove the films that drop off and add great new Christian movies you can enjoy every month.

An Interview with God (2018)

The faith-based film An Interview with God was written and produced by Ken Aguado and directed by Perry Lang, hitting theaters in a limited fashion in 2018.

The Christian movie is now on Netflix, starring Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as Paul Asher, a religious columnist who returns from Afghanistan and sees his faith suffering.

He meets a man who claims to be God (Good Night, and Good Luck’s David Strathairn) and interviews him, but soon realizes this man might have been sent to save his life at his lowest point.

God’s Not Dead (2014)

God’s Not Dead was a massively polarizing movie that hit theaters in 2014.

The movie starred Shane Harper as a college student who ends up in a classroom with a professor who says he will only pass students who declare that God is dead.

Kevin Sorbo (Hercules) is the professor, and the movie has a few other recognizable names in Dean Cain and Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

Beware, there are Christians who dismissed this film as it took the slant that God possibly used the Big Bang to create the Universe.

Never Heard (2018)

Never Heard is a Christian movie that is on Netflix and has a couple of huge names in the film.

Rapper-actor Romeo Miller and Head of the Class star Robin Givens are both a part of this faith-based story.

Aaron (David Banner) is a man in prison, convicted of killing an older woman and a child, although he proclaims his innocence. This left his son Jalen (Romeo Miller) with the streets to raise him until a church file named Paris (Karrueche Tran) comes into his life.

Like Arrows (2018)

Like Arrows is a faith-based movie that hit Netflix, initially released in 2018.

This was the first movie ever for FamilyLife Films, although it was not originally meant to be a movie, as it started as a video conference series.

Like Arrows features an ordinary couple journeying through every phase of parenting – from pregnancy to the golden anniversary. The film then shows the couple’s typical parenting struggles.

Through this, they become aware of their need to introduce God’s message into their marriage and family.

Same Kind of Different As Me (2017)

Same Kind of Different As Me was as big-screen Christian movie that’s hit theaters in 2017.

The cast here is elite, with some big names taking part, including Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, and Jon Voight starring in the movie.

Based on the novel of the same name by Ron Hall, it’s about a wealthy art dealer who has been distant from his family.

When he tells his wife (Zellweger) that he cheated, she agrees to give him a second chance, but he needs to change, and it starts with work at a homeless shelter, where he meets a homeless man played by Hounsou and begins his journey to recovery.

God Bless the Broken Road (2018)

Released in 2018, God Bless the Broken Road is a story about a young single mom trying to make ends meet.

Lindsay Pulsipher (True Blood) stars as Amber Hill, a single mother whose husband died two years previously – a soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan.

She was a strong Christian before his death, but since her loss, she has become depressed and angry, turning her back on her faith. The film shows Amber’s journey back to God and also has a side break where it shows how her husband died a hero, saving others.

Come Sunday (2018)

Come Sunday is a Netflix original faith-based Christian film starring Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave).

This is a movie that is different than other Christian based films released over the past few years. This is a film for more liberal-leaning Christians rather than the evangelical crowd.

Based on the story first reported on This American Life, Come Sunday is about a protege (Ejiofor) of Oral Roberts (played by Martin Sheen) who comes to reject the notion of eternal damnation.

Joseph: King of Dreams (2000)

DreamWorks Animation created a Christian DTV movie in 2000 called Joseph: King of Dreams.

Now available to watch on Netflix, this is a faith-based movie that features some big-name voices like Ben Affleck and Mark Hamill.

The story is from the Bible, telling the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis. While not up to the level of the higher budgeted Prince of Egypt (this is a prequel to that film), the film is pretty loyal to the story from the Bible.

I’m in Love with a Church Girl (2013)

I’m in Love with a Church Girl is a Christian movie from 2013, with a drug dealer’s conversion to Christianity.

Ja Rule stars in the movie as Miles Montego, a former drug kingpin turned concert promoter who is wealthy and successful but is missing something in his life.

When he meets Vanessa (Adrienne Bailon), he falls in love, but she is a Christian, and Miles has to decide if he will continue down the road to damnation or turn his life around.

The movie is based on the real-life story of Galley Molina, a former drug dealer who converted to Christianity.

Freshman Year (2019)

Freshman Year is a Christian movie that was a Netflix original from 2019.

CJ (Diallo Thompson) and Marcella (Natalia Dominguez) both leave home for college and develop a strong romance after meeting each other.

CJ was from a strict Christian household while Marcella is from a single-mother household, and while not a Christian, is someone with strong morals.

The film has a twist where CJ falls into temptation, and when he gets Marcella pregnant, both have to make difficult life choices.

The Prophet (2014)

The Prophet is the second animated Christian movie on this list, and it is not as well known as the DreamWorks produced Joseph: King of Dreams.

Salma Hayek is one of the big names in The Prophet, which premiered at the Toronto Flim Festival in 2014.

Roger Allers (The Lion King) directed The Prophet, a story from Lebanese poet Kahlil Gibran, whose book sold millions of copies since publication in 1923.

In the movie, the exiled poet Mustafa embarks on a journey home, along with his housekeeper and her daughter. They have to evade authorities who fear Mustafa’s words will incite rebellion.

The Healer (2017)

Released in 2017, The Healer is a faith-based movie on Netflix that isn’t quite as heavy-handed as some other Christian movies.

The movie didn’t hit Netflix until a couple of years after its release and was an instant success.

Alec Bailey (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, The Haunting of Hill House) is a down-on-his-luck English repairman who soon discovers that he has the power to not only fix things but help fix people.

Soul Surfer (2011)

Soul Surfer is the most famous Christian movie on Netflix, a former big-screen movie success from Sony.

AnnaSophia Robb (Bridge to Terabithia) stars as real-life surfing legend Bethany Hamilton, a woman who lost her arm in a shark attack. Despite this setback, Hamilton is a born again Christian and put her life in God’s hands, not letting anything stop her from reaching her dreams.

Dennis Quaid and Helen Hunt co-star in the movie as Bethany’s parents, while Kevin Sorbo, Craig T. Nelson, and Carrie Underwood also have roles.

The Reliant (2019)

Just because it is a Christian movie, that not mean it can’t be fun and full of action as well.

Kevin Sorbo, who made his name as Hercules in the classic TV show, has moved into the role of an almost full-time faith-based movie star (God is Dead, Soul Surfer).

The Reliant is a pure B-grade action movie that old fans of Sorbo might expect while delivering a message his newer fans have come to expect.

In The Reliant, Rick (Sorbo) is a father of five, desperate to gather his family as civil unrest explodes in his small town. While his daughter doesn’t like the idea of guns, she soon understands her family’s Second Amendment right to defend themselves.

Sunrise in Heaven (2019)

Sunrise in Heaven is an eclectic Christian movie from 2019 released by Cinedigm.

This is a movie that shows the story of a couple’s entire life together, starting in the 1960s when they were young and falling in love and then moving on to 40 years later and the events that changed their lives along the way.

The film is based on Jan Hurst’s book His Sunrise, My Sunset. While the story’s past tells about the two falling in love, the present-day shows her husband on life-support after an accident and her keeping faith as she remains by his side.