Barry Season 3 release date latest: When is it coming out?

Barry is a comedy crime series starring Bill Hader as a hired assassin who heads to California and takes some acting roles while there.

Barry then decides he wants to be an actor and not an assassin, but his past won’t let him go.

Season 2 of Barry on HBO ended on a major cliffhanger, with Barry going on a major killing spree and possibly reaching a point of no turning back.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This led fans to want to know what would happen next, and the coronavirus pandemic has shut down production, putting a giant question mark over the third season.

Here is everything we know so far about Barry Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Barry Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Barry?

In April 2019, HBO renewed Barry for Season 3. This came two weeks after the second season ended on the cable network.

This makes sense because Barry has received critical acclaim since it hit HBO. The show won three Emmy Awards for the first season of the show, and that included a win for Bill Hader for Best Actor and one for Henry Winkler for Best Supporting Actor.

Not only will Barry get a third season, but actor Stephen Root has the idea that HBO should go ahead and greenlight Season 4, which they could then shoot back-to-back.

Release date latest: When does Barry Season 3 come out?

Stephen Root gave an update to Collider about the shooting of Season 3.

“We were gonna start April 1. We had our first table read on the Thursday before the Friday that everything happened,” Root said. “So, we had a table read for the pilot of the third season, and the next day, everything fell apart, and we stayed home. And then, by Monday, everything was as you see it.”

Root said that the delays hit Barry hard, and the production has likely shut down until January 2021. Root said that he hopes HBO will renew the show for a fourth season, and they can shoot the two seasons back-to-back.

This would allow Season 3 to hit in the summer or fall of 2021. Season 4 could then arrive in 2022 without another lengthy gap in between.

Root also mentioned something about what future television seasons will look like due to changes made due to COVID-19.

“In Perry Mason, we had 200 extras, every day, for those courtroom seats. You won’t see that anymore,” Root explained. “You’re gonna see smaller scenes with fewer people in them. That’s just the way it’s gonna be for a while. But I think we’ll manage to do it. I think everybody will do what they have to do to get back to work.”

Barry Season 3 cast updates

The main cast will return for Barry Season 3.

Bill Hader will be back as Barry, the hired killer who wants to become an actor instead of continuing with his current career.

Also coming back is Stephen Root as Barry’s handler Monroe Fuches.

Other actors returning for Season 3 include Sarah Goldberg, who plays Barry’s list interest and acting partner Sally Reed, Henry Winkler as acting teacher Gene Cousineau, and Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank.

Unconfirmed to return, but still possible, include Paula Newsome (Det. Janice Moss), Robert Curtis Brown (Mike Hallman), and Darrell Britt-Gibson (Jermaine Jefrint).

Barry Season 3 spoilers

Barry, co-created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, follows Barry (Hader), a hitman who discovers he has a passion for acting after he arrives in Los Angeles for a job.

In the second season, Barry attempts to untangle himself from working as a contract killer and move fully into acting. However, while Barry eliminated many external factors that pushed him into violence, he realizes they weren’t the only forces at play.

There was a massive amount of changes at the end of Season 2, so the characters are starting Season 3 in very different places.

Gene Cousineau learned the truth about the murder of his partner. Sally walked away from the men in her life that were oppressive. Noho Hank ended up reviled by all his compatriots.

Finally, Barry went on a massive killing spree and went straight back into the world of a hired assassin and he might find it hard to pull back out.

Season 2 picked up 17 Emmy Award nominations, and it looks like Barry might end up being the Breaking Bad for HBO, which it has always been on the path to becoming from the start.

“I have no idea,” Hader said when The Wrap asked about what will happen in Season 3. “We like to write ourselves into a corner and then kind of go, ‘Well, geez, I don’t know what’s going to happen now.’ We don’t know, but I think we’re always in good stead when we say, ‘What would the character do?'”

HBO has yet to announce when Barry Season 3 will premiere.