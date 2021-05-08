Arrow veteran directing upcoming episode of Superman & Lois

David Ramsey as Diggle on Arrow Pic credit: The CW

One of the most beloved Arrowverse stars is directing an upcoming episode of Superman & Lois.

David Ramsey, who played Diggle in Arrow, is directing the May 25 episode of Superman & Lois. The title of the episode is Man of Steel.

Here is what we know about that episode and what could be next for Ramsey.

David Ramsey directing Superman & Lois

David Ramsey directed two episodes of Arrow previously for the Arrowverse.

The two episodes were Past Sins and Reset.

Past Sins was the 11th episode in Season 7. Reset was the sixth episode from Season 8. That puts a year and a half between Reset and this new episode from Superman & Lois.

When Arrow ended, rumors hit that David Ramsey would return for an appearance in episodes outside of that show. There was also news that Ramsey would have chances to direct episodes, and this is his first since his show ended.

This is the second episode after Superman & Lois returns from its mid-season break.

Here is the synopsis of Superman & Lois’s Man of Steel:

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is grappling with a new power. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark’s help which leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star.

What is next for David Ramsey?

David Ramsey is not only coming back to direct an episode of Superman & Lois, but rumors claim he will make his return to the screen soon.

To remind viewers of what happened the last time they saw Diggle, he was leaving town after Oliver Queen’s death. He then found something by his truck, and when he moved to look at it, the green glow lit up his face.

Diggle is supposed to show up on Superman & Lois, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. Most fans have high hopes that Diggle shows up as the new Green Lantern for Earth.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace teased Diggle taking on the role of Green Lantern in 2021.

Wallace told TV Line, “When we last saw Diggle, he had a situation at the end of Arrow that he needed to deal with, so he arrives to help Team Flash in the back half of the season carrying the weight of that ‘problem’. And the question is, how can he help Team Flash when he’s got something even bigger on his mind? And that’s what the story is.”

Superman & Lois airs every Tuesday on 9 p.m. EST on The CW.