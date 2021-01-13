Are Disney and Lucasfilm wiping the sequel trilogy from the Star Wars universe?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of The Mandalorian, as well as the Star Wars Expanded Universe materials.

Are Lucasfilm, Disney, and Star Wars about to doom to licensed fan fiction its three most recent movies?

According to YouTuber Doomcock, who claims he has information from “a source that has demonstrated extraordinary access” at Lucasfilm, events in Season 2 of The Mandalorian have already begun to do just that.

Think it can’t happen? Retconning has taken place already with Disney-owned Star Wars. It was considered a necessary step to make the sequel trilogies—The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Rise of Skywalker—a reality.

It’s the tactic the IP used to wave away what was established by the Expanded Universe (EU) novels, which extended the franchise’s timeline past the end of Return of the Jedi, the last of the series’ original trilogy. The Extended Universe is now considered “de-canonized.”

Starting with the bestselling Thrawn trilogy in the mid-90s, the timeline saw Luke Skywalker married to a former smuggler and raising a son named Ben. Leia Organa Solo and Han Solo had three children: a son, Anakin, and fraternal twins Jaina and Jacen. Luke began a training temple for a new order of Jedi Knights and trained (but then battled) his nephews and niece.

The Star Wars universe is huge

Hundreds of novels and comic books became part of the universe, and many fans embraced the developments as a natural progression of the Skywalker story. Others turned away at various points in the story which they felt were out of character for the franchise, or chose to stay with the closing triumphant scene of Return of the Jedi as the final word in the adventures of Luke and friends.

According to Doomcock, the Lucasfilm “power balance shift” happened the moment when Luke Skywalker scooped baby Grogu into his arms and bore him off for training, with the blessing of his adoptive father, Din Djarin.

Doomcock asserts that the powers that be at Star Wars are “bitterly divided,” but that Mandalorian mavens Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who have created the most popular streamed show on the planet, are running more than just The Mandalorian.

The pair, Doomcock says, are inserting into Star Wars canon whatever they want, without consulting Lucasfilm. He claims that they are, in essence, now acting as arbiters on the direction of the Star Wars universe.

This includes the stunning and emotional appearance of Luke Skywalker in the final episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

A bitter and angry Luke was last seen in the sequel trilogies having shut himself off from the Force after his nephew, Ben Solo, became Kylo Ren, a member of the Sith. Luke then died from the effort of Force-projecting himself to enable the escape of his sister, Leia, and what remained of her Resistance fighters.

Star Wars fans upset about the death of Luke Skywalker

However, the officially sanctioned end of one of the most iconic heroes in cinema did not sit well with longtime fans, who felt that it was an inauthentic portrayal of the character. Even Mark Hamill, who took up the Jedi robes once again to play the character, voiced disapproval many times.

Instead of closing out George Lucas’ original vision of nine movies, then, the Disney trilogy caused a damaging civil war within the fanbase, and Rise of Skywalker ticket sales did not produce what one would expect for the close of the Skywalker saga. Although the trilogy introduced the franchise to a new generation and has its own admirers, many declared the IP ruined and dead.

But The Mandalorian, which streams on Disney+, has seemingly dragged the franchise from the financial and cultural grave. Those who were infuriated by the sequel’s treatment of Luke Skywalker celebrated his appearance at the end of Season Two, with many admitting on social media that they cried upon realizing that “real Luke” had made one more bow.

If Doomcock is right (and he is careful to caution that these developments are just rumors), we could see more of the Jedi Master—and indeed, a whole new future for the rest of his family.

The Mandalorian and all Star Wars media are now streaming on Disney+.