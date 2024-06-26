Andy Cohen defends Watch What Happens Live a late-night talk show ahead of 15th anniversary

Andy Cohen’s hit Bravo show Watch What Happens Live has reached a milestone.

The WWHL host and executive producer has opened up about the show’s lack of respect in the late-night talk show world.

There are many late-night talk shows, but none like WWHL or the Bravo clubhouse.

However, it’s no secret the show doesn’t necessarily get the same respect as shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Ahead of the Watch What Happens Live 15th anniversary special on Sunday, June 30, Andy admitted he feels the show deserves a seat at the table.

In fact, Andy has even explained why he feels like he and the show are not part of the late-night community, so to speak.

Andy Cohen defends Watch What Happens Live as a late-night talk show ahead of its 15th anniversary

Speaking with Deadline to promote the WWHL 15th anniversary special, Andy recalled being left out of a 2015 Vanity Fair late-night talk show photoshoot. Even though his show had been on for six years, Andy wasn’t part of the interview, and he’s still not over it.

“I was very conscious that I wanted to be part of the late-night conversation,” Andy expressed, adding he was “salty” about not being involved.

Andy feels that his absence is due to his not being a comedian, which shouldn’t be the case.

The face of Bravo explained, “I know what we’re doing; I know what it means to people, and I know what it means to me.”

Even though Andy is used to being left out in the late-night world, he still wants and feels he deserves to be part of it. After all, Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Maher are the only hosts to have shows on the air longer than Watch What Happens Live.

Like the other shows, the Bravo clubhouse features several A-list stars. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Chrissy Teigen, Kristin Chenoweth, and more have not only appeared on WWHL but are huge Bravo fans.

“Watch What Happens Live is very modern late-night talk show. We live in an age where everyone is a star because of reality TV,” he spilled to the outlet.

Watch What Happens Live anniversary special

This week, fans were given a tease at the WWHL special with photos from the big night.

Andy shared a post on Instagram with several shots, including some Bravo fan favorites. The host also featured his parents in one picture, revealing they would be at the celebration, too.

In another IG post, Bravo had several stars share their favorite line for the hit show. Andy has many, especially when it comes to his games.

Make sure to tune in to the special celebration on Sunday as Andy Cohen has teased fun and surprises.

Watch What Happens Live’s 15th anniversary special airs Sunday, June 30 at 9/8c on Bravo.