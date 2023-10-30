Ana Navarro snubs her co-stars from The View

The View’s Ana Navarro isn’t afraid to say what is on her mind.

She will tell you exactly how she feels about you, as she has called The View’s executive producer “useless” for his lack of cooking skills.

She has been censored repeatedly live on the air. Most recently, over her use of the word “cojones.” Citing that Madeleine Albright was allowed to use that word, why was it wrong in this instance?

When actor Keegan Michael Key was recently on the show and referenced Whoopi, saying, “So much of my career I owe to Whoopi, I really do.”

Ana snidely said, “We’ll tell her because, I assure you, she’s not watching.”

That was an interesting dig.

Ana has a party and seemingly snubs The View costars

Ana’s friend, Carlos Vives, the Colombian singer-songwriter and actor, was invited to a party at her home in Florida.

She shared, “So, I threw a little dinner party at our house for @carlosvives & @claudiaelena on Wed. But I’ve been too busy and tired to tell you about it til today. We had a great time.”

Seemingly absent are Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Ana then shared a video of a concert Carlos played to a sold-out crowd. Referencing several girlfriends that went with her, her co-hosts were not included in this “girls’ night out” either.

Ana wrote, “Oh what a girls’ night! @carlosvives brought the house down for almost 3 hours at a sold-out @kaseyacenter. We feasted on 30 years of his repertoire. And if that wasn’t enough, @shakira showed-up to surprise him. Nobody -not even @claudiaelena- knew Shakira was going to be there. How a bunch of Latinos kept this secret, I don’t know. Their friendship and mutual admiration was in full display as they performed, ‘La Bicicleta’ together live for the first time. The place went wild. It felt like every Colombian in Miami was there. It was magical, positive, happy energy. Thank you, Andrea, Rebe, @silviaefortun, @martinanavratilova & @julialemigova for joining me.”

It could be as simple as separating work from fun. When Carlos was on the show recently, Joy was called out on social media for being bored the whole time.

Ana Navarro plans on staying on The View for a few more years

Recently, Ana shared she would be around for a few more years, despite the lack of friendship she seemingly shares with the other ladies.

With all the retirement rumors about Whoopi and Joy circulating lately, it is good to know Ana isn’t going anywhere.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.