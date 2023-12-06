Amy Robach worried Sara Haines will lose her job at The View over their friendship

Amy Robach has seen her share of scandal lately, even losing her job at GMA3 over her affair with her co-host T.J. Holmes.

When the news of her affair came to light, Amy, along with T.J., were suspended and then terminated from their jobs.

T.J. Holmes has since divorced his wife, Marilee Fiebig, and reportedly, Amy is trying to mend fences with Marilee.

The View’s Sara Haines has remained close to Amy during this dark time. They have been friends for over 15 years, since working together at NBC.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Amy credited Sara for constantly checking up on her. She also spoke of her family helping her through this difficult time.

Recently, The Sun reported that Sara opened up on her Instagram stories about how she feels about her friendship with Amy.

A fan asked if she was still friends with Amy, and she answered, “Abso-friggin-lutely!!!”

Amy mentioned how much she appreciated Sara’s friendship

Amy and T.J. have a new podcast just released on December 5, 2023, exactly one year after they were told not to return to their jobs at ABC.

The couple described the timeline of the outing of their affair and the days following the scandal making news. Towards the end of the podcast, Sara’s name was brought up.

T. J. asked Amy who her people were who held her up during this time since he felt that he had none.

“One of the people who just started and wouldn’t stop texting me even when I didn’t respond — Sara Haines.” Amy began.

“She was an absolute pleasure. She said, ‘I’m gonna keep texting you. I’m gonna keep checking in on you. No matter what,'” Amy finished her statement.

T.J. then joked, “They’re probably going to fire her after this airs.” Amy agreed.

Amy expressed concerns over the incredible support that Sara has shown her being such a big statement. It could affect Sara and her job at The View.

Fans alert Sara that Amy brought her up on her podcast

With this podcast releasing December 5, Sara posted a reflective post about growth and how it sometimes looks on her Instagram. Taylor Swift and her Out of the Woods song are playing in the background.

It did not take long for fans to notice that Amy mentioned Sara on her podcast and let her know. Posts started pouring in on the comment section of Sara’s post.

One user relayed Amy’s message to Sara: “She said how much she appreciated your support.”

Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

And another complimented Sara for being such a good friend, “You are such a carrying [sic] and great friend. Felt bad for them. Should not lose their jobs…”

Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Sara and Amy’s friendship remains strong despite the worry that Sara could lose her job at The View over it.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.