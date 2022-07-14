American Horror Stories: New trailer and cast line-up released

Denis O’Hare will feature in Season 2 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

FX has been busy releasing a slew of creepy doll images to drum up interest for Season 2 of American Horror Stories.

Previously, viewers got to look at various terrifying images and a short teaser for the upcoming season. However, very little was given away regarding the actual plot or cast.

Now, all that has changed.

New cast line-up is released for American Horror Stories

FX has just released a short clip to their official Instagram account for American Horror Stories that details the cast line-up for Season 2 of the anthology series.

Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O’Hare, and Gabourey Sidibe are returning to the franchise, all of which have starred in American Horror Stories or the original series, American Horror Story.

Joining them will be Derrik Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kristine Froseth, Madison Iseman, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Anthony De La Torre, Houston Jax Towe, Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, and Quvenzhané Wallis.

Most notably, Denis O’Hare will be joining the team. He has featured in various installments of American Horror Story and played many different characters.

Season 1 of American Horror Stories delved into the original season of AHS, Murder House, and his name being mentioned has gotten viewers wondering if he might also reprise an old character in Season 2.

However, the new trailer for American Horror Stories uncovers an entirely new — and unsettling — character for this actor.

FX releases new trailer for Season 2

The new trailer for Season 2 was also shared via social media and opens with Denis O’Hare as a man who keeps a house as his “private dollhouse,” which immediately sets the scene for those creepy doll images that were previously released.

He is telling this to a woman who is now trapped in his house.

“There’s only one way out of here, young lady, and it’s not through any windows or doors,” O’Hare said.

The first episode of American Horror Stories is titled “Dollhouse,” according to IMDb, and the start of the trailer certainly gives viewers a glimpse of what to expect there. Still, it also delves further into other episodes of Season 2.

“People are the most interesting right after death,” a woman said, indicating this might be for another episode.

Gabourey Sidibe appears stuck in a haunted house, and the Bloody Mary fable also looks set to feature, although these two instances may not be from the same episode.

It seems a serial killer will also feature in one of the Season 2 installments.

However, most likely, viewers will now have to wait a little longer to find out more when Season 2 drops later this month.

Season 2 of American Horror Stories will premiere on July 21 on Hulu.