All Rise Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

All Rise is returning to a new network. Pic credit: CBS

In 2019-2020, the legal drama series All Rise aired on CBS on Monday nights.

The show was popular, but didn’t get the best ratings. This led to CBS canceling it after just two seasons.

However, the groundswell around it was big and the show ended up saved when the creative team shopped it around.

In September 2021, OWN chose to pick up the legal drama and bring it back to life with a new third season.

Here is everything we know so far about All Rise Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about All Rise Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of All Rise?

For a long time, it seemed that All Rise was finished.

In May 2021, Deadline reported that CBS has chosen to cancel All Rise and end its run with just two seasons.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This came after some behind-the-scenes drama, including creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner, Greg Spottiswood leaving the series.

CBS fired him after allegations of unprofessional conduct arose.

“Warner Bros. Television has relieved All Rise executive producer Greg Spottiswood of his duties, effective immediately,” the studio said in a statement to Deadline.

“Executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue to serve as showrunner of the series, working closely with fellow executive producers Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein. We remain committed, at all times, to providing a safe and inclusive working environment on our productions and for all employees.”

That marked the end of the series.

However, in August, Deadline reported that OWN wanted to pick up the show.

Dee Harris-Lawrence, who took over showrunner duties in season two, wanted to carry on in that role. That is exactly what will happen.

Release date latest: When does All Rise Season 3 come out?

There is no word yet on when All Rise Season 3 will premiere on OWN.

The good news is that OWN has also picked up the rights to air the show’s first two seasons and those were added to its network on streaming on Hulu and HBO Max on December 1, 2021.

When Season 3 airs on OWN in 2022, it will then move over to Hulu and HBO Max for streaming as well.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement.

“A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

We will update this article with the official release date for All Rise Season 3 when OWN announces it.

All Rise Season 3 cast updates

Series star Simone Missick will return to her role as Judge Lola Carmichael. She is an idealistic former prosecutor and newly appointed Judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“I could not imagine a better partner for All Rise than the OWN network. It is a platform that consistently exalts the stories told by women and people of color, showcasing our humanity and our humor, our pain, and our pride,” Missick said in a statement.

“I look forward to digging deeper, to mining the complicated relationships that we all have with the criminal justice system and furthering these conversations onscreen and off with our loyal ‘Risers.'”

” And I am excited to bring our All Rise family to fans who have yet to discover our show. I am thankful for all of the work that was done behind the scenes by Warner Bros., Hulu and HBO Max to bring us to this new space. There is truly no place like OWN.”

Wilson Bethel will return as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

Marg Helgenberger, who played Lola’s mentor Judge Lisa Benner, likely won’t be back as she will be appearing on the new NBC series, Getaway.

All Rise Season 3 spoilers

The All Rise Season 2 finale saw Lola’s husband Robin Taylor (Todd Williams) try to leave the FBI, but receive extended leave to reconsider his decision.

They also renewed their vows.

However, for those interested in the third season, there were a few loose ends that the show could explore in the third season on OWN.

OWN has yet to announce when All Rise Season 3 will premiere.