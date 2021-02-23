All Creatures Great and Small: Will there be a Season 2 on PBS?

All Creatures Great and Small has been renewed for Season 2. Pic credit: PBS

All Creatures Great and Small is a new TV series adaptation of the beloved book series by the British veterinary surgeon Alf Wight (James Alfred Wight), published under the pen name of James Herriot.

The drama series is a remake of the original BBC series from the 1970s. It follows the adventures of a young vet practicing in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 1 premiered on U.K.’s Channel 5 in September 2020. The series later premiered on PBS’s anthology series, Masterpiece, for a U.S. audience in January 2021.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 1 aired on Masterpiece on PBS on Sundays from January 10 to February 21.

Season 1 consisted of six episodes and a Christmas special.

If you watched Season 1 of the series on PBS and are wondering whether the show will return for Season 2, here is what you need to know.

Will there be a Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small?

Yes, there is going to be Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small.

The renewal of the series for Season 2 was delayed by the COVID-19 health crisis. However, Channel 5 and PBS confirmed in November 2020 that the series has been renewed for another six episodes for Season 2.

We have exciting news! James Herriot and the gang will return to your screens soon for a second season of All Creatures Great and Small! #ACGAS pic.twitter.com/FsaAWXImj6 — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) November 30, 2020

Release date: When is All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 likely to come out?

Although PBS has confirmed the series for Season 2, a premiere date has not been announced.

However, Deadline reported in November 2020 that filming for Season 2 will start in early 2021 in the Yorkshire Dales.

Therefore, fans can hope that All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 will premiere late in 2021 or early in 2022.

We will update this page when an official release date is announced, so stay tuned.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 cast updates

The main cast of the series is expected to return for Season 2.

Nicholas Ralph will reprise his role as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Skeldale housekeeper Mrs. Audrey Hall, Rachel Shenton as James Herriot’s love interest Helen Alderson, and Callum Woodhouse as Farnon’s younger brother, Tristan.

However, Diana Rigg will not return in Season 2. The actress, who played Mrs. Pumphrey in Season 1, died from lung cancer in September 2020 at 82.

Diana Rigg is also known for playing Olenna Tyrell on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The showrunners did not immediately confirm whether the character will be recast, Radio Times reported.

Season 2 Trailer

A trailer for All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 has not been released.

The official trailer for Season 1 dropped in August 2020, a few weeks before the show premiered on Channel 5. So fans can expect the same for Season 2.

What is All Creatures Great and Small about?

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), who runs a rural veterinary practice with his younger brother, Tristan at Skeldale House, Darrowby, hires James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), a newly qualified vet surgeon.

The series follows James Herriot practicing as a vet surgeon in the Yorkshire Dales in the late 1930s after graduating from a vet school in Glasgow.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 plot

In Season 2, the series will continue to follow Herriot’s adventures practicing as a vet with Siegfried Farnon and his brother Tristan.

In Season 1, Herriot falls in love with Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) after arriving in Darrowby to join Farnon’s vet practice.

After Season 1 ended with Helen abandoning Hugh Helton (Matthew Lewis) at the altar, viewers are looking forward to what is next for Helen and James.

Season 2 will also likely reveal more about Siegfried’s burgeoning relationship with Dorothy (Maimie McCoy).

We will also find out what happened to Tristan after he failed his vet exam.