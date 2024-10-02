Alison Sweeney teases new Hannah Swensen movie A Sprinke of Deceit: Is Cameron Mathison returning?

Alison Sweeney is returning for her tenth Hannah Swensen movie this week on Hallmark Mystery.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery sees Alison back as Hannah, the baker turned murder mystery solver.

The movie premieres on Friday, October 4, at 9/8c on Hallmark Mystery.

Alison took to Instagram to promote the Hallmark movie and gush over working with her costar, Victor Webster.

“So excited for the premiere A Sprinkle of Deceit: A #HannahSwensen Mystery THIS FRIDAY Oct 4 at 9/8c on @hallmarkmystery ! Always fun working with @iamvictorwebster and this adventure has some great twists and turns. 🎥🕵🏼‍♀️,” was the caption on her IG post.

The message got Hannah Swensen fans wondering if fan favorite Cameron Mathison would be back as Hannah’s former flame, Mike.

Is Cameron Mathison returning for A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery?

Cameron played a pivotal role in the Hannah Swensen films eight times. The actor had great chemistry with Alison, and they lit up the screen.

However, things changed when Cameron signed an exclusive deal with Great American Family in 2023. The timing, though, couldn’t have been better because Alison wants to keep the Hannah Swensen movies in line with the books.

Hannah does not end up with Mike in the book series, but that doesn’t make fans miss Cameron or Mike any less.

Alison found a suitable replacement for Cameron and Mike, bringing in her friend and former The Wedding Veil costar, Victor. One Bad Apple was Victor’s debut as prosecutor Chad, shaking things up for Hannah.

Now, all of this doesn’t mean we won’t see Mike back at some point, but for now, Cameron fans will need to watch him on GAF.

What is A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery?

The latest Hannah Swensen film will see Hannah and Chad work on a case that has Lonnie (Daylin Willis) as the main suspect.

According to the Hallmark Mystery website, the official synopsis reads, “Hannah and Chad flirt with their own paths to solve the same murder while working to clear a colleague who is implicated in the crime. Meanwhile, Delores gets her big break.”

In true Hannah fashion, she tries to find the real murderer to clear Lonnie’s name, and Chad isn’t having it. Little does Chad know, even the cops in Eden Lake know Hannah has a knack for this sort of thing, so he might as well give in.

There’s no question that Alison Sweeney has another Hannah Swensen hit on their hands, and we can’t wait to see the film.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery? premieres Friday, October 4 at 9/8c on Hallmark Mystery.